Microsoft AI CEO curiously omits 'Microsoft AI CEO' from list of white collar jobs that will be replaceable by AI in next 18 months

News
By published

I'm sure there's a good reason for the omission.

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft AI CEO
(Image credit: Getty Images - Bloomberg / Contributor)

It's been at least 17 minutes since I've read a breathless prediction about AI superintelligence making my brain obsolete, but thankfully Microsoft AI CEO spoke with the Financial Times this week to deliver a doozy: we're a mere 12-18 months away from AI being able to do the job of practically anybody sitting at a desk.

"I think that we're going to have a human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks," he said in the interview, as reported by Business Insider. By professional tasks, Suleyman elaborated, he was referring to white collar jobs mostly done at a computer. "Either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person—most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months," he said.

Hmm—odd. Do you notice anything missing in that comprehensive list of white collar jobs above? I'm racking my brain trying to think of other jobs one might do primarily seated at a computer. Oh! I know! What about "Mostly sitting in a lot of meetings, sending emails telling other people what to do, and making wild predictions that get investors excited regardless of how moored they are in reality?"

it’s come to my attention that my tumblr post has been crossposted to bluesky, so I’m posting it on my account here #AntiAI #GenAI

— @magicmooshka.bsky.social (@magicmooshka.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-02-13T23:00:34.745Z

"It's only ever the jobs we're unfamiliar with that we assume can be replaced with automation. The more attuned we are with certain processes, crafts, and occupations, the more we realize that gen AI will never be able to provide a suitable replacement. The case for its existence relies on our ignorance of the work and skill required to do everything we don't."

Guilty as charged: I've never been an AI CEO, and can't say I really know a thing about the hard-earned human skills Suleyman employs in the daily performance of his role. But I don't think Mustafa Suleyman has been a lawyer, or an accountant, or knows the ins-and-outs of "most, if not all, professional tasks."

At least I'm only guilty of suggesting one type of job could be replaced by a machine that regurgitates, in occasionally sensible order, pieces of human expression stolen from wherever they could be found.

TOPICS
Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.