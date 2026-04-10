Misclicking the Copilot button before hurrying to shut down Windows' built-in AI has become a familiar ritual for many recent Microsoft customers. At one point, it seemed like the company wanted to crowbar AI into all of its offerings, though it recently announced it would pull back on this approach. Even so, Mozilla has shared a few choice words about Microsoft's AI-implementation.

Microsoft says it plans to roll back AI features and improve performance, but Mozilla alleges, "This is just the most recent example of Microsoft going too far without user consent." In a recent blog post, the company behind Firefox criticised Microsoft's auto-installing of the M365 Copilot app, and the introduction of the aforementioned physical, not easy to remap Copilot key.

The post also levels criticism at what is described as Microsoft's "pattern of deceptive design patterns," particularly with regards to its distribution tactics for the Edge browser. Mozilla highlights "deliberately complicated processes for changing your default browser, to UI that routes users back to Microsoft’s Edge browser even after they’ve explicitly chosen something else."

You may remember that this alleged behaviour from Microsoft was also the subject of an antitrust complaint made by browser rival Opera back in February. But Mozilla's criticisms are immediately followed by it touting its own browser for giving users direct control over its AI features, thanks to the AI Controls panel introduced in Firefox 148.

This includes a 'Block AI Enhancements' switch that I wouldn't mind also seeing in Microsoft's Edge—or Google Chrome and G Suite apps for that matter. The company also says that Firefox will remember your preferences, so that the 'block AI enhancements' button won't magically unclick itself between browser updates.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

But even with the valid criticism of Microsoft's recent tactics, and a strong conclusion about wanting to build an internet that makes users feel "like they’re in control of their own devices and their own data," it all rings just a little hollow to me.

Mozilla attempts to lay cards on the table, positioning itself as a company that only wants to pursue "genuinely useful" AI features. However, incorporating AI when the internet has previously made its displeasure known, and after the company has previously stated it's "heard from many who want nothing to do with AI," makes me wonder: Is Mozilla really rebelling with its approach, or just following along with the rest of big tech at a slightly different pace?