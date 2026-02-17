US Department of Homeland Security has reportedly demanded personal information about ICE's critics from Discord, Reddit, Google, and Meta—and at least 3 of those platforms have complied

DHS has issued hundreds of subpoenas to major online platforms to obtain the names, email addresses, and phone numbers of accountholders who criticize ICE.

In recent months, the US Department of Homeland Security has issued hundreds of administrative subpoenas to Google, Reddit, Discord, and Meta to obtain the identifying information of individuals behind accounts that track or criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, according to New York Times reporting.

According to four federal officials and tech industry workers who spoke on condition of anonymity, the issued subpoenas requested that the companies provide names, email addresses, telephone numbers, and other data that could be used to identify Americans who publicly decry ICE and or identified the locations of its agents.

Of the subpoenaed platforms—which can choose whether or not to supply the requested information—Google, Meta, and Reddit have complied with some of the requests. Some of the accountholders in question were informed that the DHS had requested their information, and were given 10 to 14 days to challenge the subpoena in court.

Lincoln Carpenter
