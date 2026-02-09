Discord is rolling out facial scanning and ID checks in March for everyone who doesn't want to be locked into a 'teen-appropriate experience'

News
By published

The new global policy, which will be required for age-gated servers, "sensitive content," and other features, comes just four months after a leak of 70,000 age verification ID photos.

The Discord logo is displayed on a smartphone screen and on a computer screen in Athens, Greece, on April 17, 2024. (Photo Illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Eugh," we said, back in 2025 when Discord began "an experiment" in which some users were asked to scan their faces or IDs in order to verify that they were old enough to access sensitive content. But experiments, generally speaking, are tests, and tests, generally speaking, are something you do in pursuit of a particular goal, and now here we are not quite a year later and Discord is preparing to roll out face scanning and ID checks for everyone, everywhere, all the time.

You'll still be able to use Discord if you opt not to participate in this particular surveillance nightmare, but beginning in early March you'll be locked into a "teen-appropriate experience" if you don't. That means content filters, age gates, the inability to speak in "stage channels"—essentially channels that enable a group of people to converse while an audience listens—and restrictions on direct message and friend requests.

"Video selfies for facial age estimation never leave a user's device," today's announcement says, adding,"Identity documents submitted to our vendor partners are deleted quickly—in most cases, immediately after age confirmation."

You may recall it was one of those vendor partners who leaked an estimated 70,000 age verification photos in October 2025—just four months ago—along with names, usernames, emails, the last four digits of credit cards, and IP addresses: "A pretty comprehensive mess," as PC Gamer's Jeremy Laird put it at the time.

Despite significant public pushback, other countries and regions are following suit with their own regime of age checks and definitions of "sensitive" content, which in some cases has led to bans and blocks: Australians under 16 are banned from social media, for instance—although not from Steam, illustrating the fundamentally arbitrary nature of the whole thing. In the US, the Kids Online Safety Act will lead platforms to over-censor, the EFF warned in 2025, because "the list of harms in KOSA’s 'duty of care' provision is so broad and vague that no platform will know what to do regarding any given piece of content."

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.