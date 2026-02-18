Microsoft's ties with ICE come under fire amidst allegations that the company's cloud and AI technology are being used to support mass surveillance of US citizens

No Azure for Apartheid statement comes the day after reports claiming that ICE has tripled the amount of data stored on Microsoft's Azure servers over the past six months.

No Azure for Apartheid, a worker-led organization that's previously carried out multiple protests over Microsoft's dealing with the Israeli military and its campaign in Gaza, has issued a statement calling on the company to end its relationship with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency more commonly known as ICE.

The statement follows reporting by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call that found ICE had tripled the amount of data it stored on Microsoft's Azure servers between July 2025 and January 2026, to an astounding 1,400 terabytes, and also appears to be using Microsoft's AI tools to search and analyze that data. Microsoft denied any allegation of wrongdoing, saying its terms and services forbid the use of its technology in mass surveillance of civilians, and that "we do not believe ICE is engaged in such activity."

That echoes a statement released by Microsoft in May 2025 regarding the Israel Ministry of Defense's use of Azure service, in which the company said it "does not have visibility into how customers use our software on their own servers or other devices ... nor do we have visibility to the IMOD’s government cloud operations."

