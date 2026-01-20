Steam now lets you gift 'complete the set' bundles to your pals, including relevant discounts

These days, the only time I recapture the sheer rush of Steam sales of olde ("I can buy every Quake game for £5? I'd be a fool not to!") is when I find one of those 'complete your collection' sets some games have.

You know the ones: they combine a bunch of games in a series, subtract the prices of the ones you already own, then slap a little discount on the remainder to tempt you into splashing out to complete the set. When you find one of those in the midst of an already-ongoing sale, making it all even cheaper? Baby, that's the good stuff.

Well, joyous news: you can now share that glee with your Steam pals. As spotted by SteamDB, Valve has recently pushed a change through that means you can now purchase these kinds of bundles as gifts.

The discounting feature works as it should: if you buy a bundle for someone who already has some of the games featured in it, it'll cost you less overall. I've tested this myself with some Steam friends and this Ghost Recon bundle—for those who don't have any of the games, it would cost me £43 to gift it. For those who already have some of them, it's cheaper.

Image 1 of 3 Buying the bundle for me. (Image credit: Valve) Buying the bundle for a friend who already owns some of the games. (Image credit: Valve) Buying the bundle for a friend who owns none of the games. (Image credit: Valve)

This is bigger news for some folk than you might think, and there are plenty of people issuing a rapturous "finally!" in various social media corners. "Heck yeah," writes Redditor RoboKun, "Totally gifting friends the Valve Complete Pack cuz they never got it." Which is a worthy use of the feature, certainly.

"Oh fuck this is huge," concurs redmagicspider on Bluesky, and people on X are probably pretty chuffed about it too, but I resolutely refuse to care about X.

It's a good move, is the point. My only question is why it took quite so long to implement. It's a feature that seems obvious when you think about it, which is in no small part why so many are excited to see it arrive.