An outage briefly affected Fortnite, Arc Raiders, Battle.net, PSN, and more, but now appears to be resolved
If you were struggling to connect to an online game or service today, this was probably the culprit.
Arc Raiders is working for us now, I was able to connect to the Epic Games Store, and Fortnite players on social media are saying that it's back up, so it looks like this was just a hiccup. None of the usual suspects have reported a service interruption, so it isn't clear yet what caused the outages.
We first noticed that the Arc Raiders servers were down this morning at around 10:30 am Pacific time, but that's not the end of it. Downdetector has seen a spike in reports from users who are having trouble accessing Fortnite, the Epic Games Store, Rocket League, Dead by Daylight, PSN, Xbox Live, Elden Ring, Battle.net, and many other games and web services.
The reports are now declining, but if you're having trouble logging into any of these services, you're not alone.
One possible culprit is Amazon Web Services, the cloud infrastructure behind many of the world's online games and other systems, which is also a hot spot for user reports on Downdetector right now. Cloudflare has also seen a spike in reports, and suffered a big outage earlier this month.
No AWS outage has been reported from Amazon's official channels at this time, and the same goes for Cloudflare.
