Yes, Arc Raiders servers are down (Update: We're back)

Uh oh, Arc Raiders servers are down again. Reports of outages with the extraction shooter began around 10AM PST and seem to be persisting over an hour later. I just tried to log in and hit a "queue" for the first time since launch day, suggesting a lot people are trying to login at the same time (likely because they were booted out).

Embark has yet to comment on the outage, but this wouldn't be the first time. Arc Raiders has gone down a few times over the last few weeks, but thankfully, the disruptions tend to clear up quickly. We'll update this article when we know more.

While we wait, I recommend killing some time by checking out a handful of Arc Raiders tips our own Rory Norris has recently published, including a guide to this week's Trials, a breakdown of weapon attachments, and a tip about moving while downed.