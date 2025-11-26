Yes, Arc Raiders servers are down (Update: We're back)
We're hitting a queue here in North America, suggesting everyone's trying to log back in at once. No luck so far.
12:07 PM PST: Looks like we're finally back online. After sitting in a login queue for a half hour, I was able to successfully enter a match and play normally (couldn't find the motors I'm looking for, though). I tried logging back in just to check, and it looks like the queue has been quelled.
Uh oh, Arc Raiders servers are down again. Reports of outages with the extraction shooter began around 10AM PST and seem to be persisting over an hour later. I just tried to log in and hit a "queue" for the first time since launch day, suggesting a lot people are trying to login at the same time (likely because they were booted out).
Embark has yet to comment on the outage, but this wouldn't be the first time. Arc Raiders has gone down a few times over the last few weeks, but thankfully, the disruptions tend to clear up quickly. We'll update this article when we know more.
While we wait, I recommend killing some time by checking out a handful of Arc Raiders tips our own Rory Norris has recently published, including a guide to this week's Trials, a breakdown of weapon attachments, and a tip about moving while downed.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
