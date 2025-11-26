Yes, Arc Raiders servers are down (Update: We're back)

We're hitting a queue here in North America, suggesting everyone's trying to log back in at once. No luck so far.

12:07 PM PST: Looks like we're finally back online. After sitting in a login queue for a half hour, I was able to successfully enter a match and play normally (couldn't find the motors I'm looking for, though). I tried logging back in just to check, and it looks like the queue has been quelled.

Uh oh, Arc Raiders servers are down again. Reports of outages with the extraction shooter began around 10AM PST and seem to be persisting over an hour later. I just tried to log in and hit a "queue" for the first time since launch day, suggesting a lot people are trying to login at the same time (likely because they were booted out).

While we wait, I recommend killing some time by checking out a handful of Arc Raiders tips our own Rory Norris has recently published, including a guide to this week's Trials, a breakdown of weapon attachments, and a tip about moving while downed.

