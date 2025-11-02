Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 3, 2025)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.
Stray Children
Steam page
Release: October 31
Developer: Onion Games
Stray Children is a new RPG by the creators of Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, a PS1 cult classic that partially inspired Undertale. Onion Games has made a couple of new games since then, but this is their first RPG for decades. It's set in a world where adults are suddenly horrible to children—not just sometimes, but all the time—and so our dog-faced hero ends up teleporting into a videogame set in a world entirely ruled over by kids. Combat is turn-based and, at a glance, a touch more conventional than Moon. The pixel art is sublime, perfectly capturing that period in the late '90s when developers were pushing the style to its limit using tech purpose-built for 3D games.
As Long As You're Here
Steam page
Release: October 29
Developer: Autoscopia Interactive
Here's a fascinating first-person narrative adventure tackling the onset of Alzheimer's disease. It's an attempt to capture what the condition might feel like, as elderly woman Annie loses her grip on the present, while recalling vivid moments from her past relating to her dead brother. "Annie and her children cope with reversed caretaking roles as she moves from her long-time home," so reads the Steam description. "While her children clash over how to care for her, old memories of Annie’s long-dead brother start to emerge."
Evil Egg
Steam page
Release: October 31
Developers: Ivy Sly
Here's a twin-stick shooter freebie with a chunky disarranging art style that'll either give you a crippling headache or take you to another dimension. Evil Egg is framed as a lost arcade classic, and while it never really existed, Ivy Sly is exceptionally good at combining the style of ye olde tabletop arcade games with a cultish, verging malignant, aura, exacerbated by the unrelentingly hectic electronic music soundtrack. Evil Egg has infinite levels, online leaderboards, and "looks like candy" apparently.
ScootX
Steam page
Release: October 31
Developer: Mash Games
After a stint in early access, this "physics-driven" scooter sim is now in 1.0. And yes, it looks basically like Skate 3, except with scooters rather than skateboards, and the physics simulation isn't focused solely on the vehicle itself but also the player's body. That means, according to Mash Games, "every grind, whip and slam reacts the way it should". There's a mix of skateparks and street spots, and also Mod.io integration.
Mittelland AD
Steam page
Release: October 28
Developer: BKM
Originally released in 1996 as Die Fugger 2, this turn-based trading sim is set in 1600s Germany. Apparently you can grow from a simple roaming trader into an emperor, somehow, and there's really no need to do things legitimately: it may be more expedient to plunder your competition instead. There's a multiplayer "hotseat mode" for up to six players, and text and voiceovers are available in both German and English. I honestly hadn't heard of this game before today, but it looks worth your time if you miss the look and vibe of ambitious '90s PC strategy games.
