Turns out, Microsoft will offer Windows 10 security updates for free until 2026—but unfortunately not in the US or the UK

I recently took a look at my Mum's desktop to see if we could use it to play some of my Steam backlog. Unfortunately, it turns out she's still using a HP machine from 2009. So, not only may Steam be a no-go, but Windows 11's stringent system requirements also rule out an easy OS upgrade when official support ends for Windows 10 on October 14. All too soon, my Mum's carefully looked after Windows 10 machine will be left in the dust—or will it?

While I could talk my Mum through side-stepping those pesky Windows 11 system requirements, there's now a much easier option—sticking with Windows 10 for at least another year. It turns out that if my Mum simply logs into Windows using her Microsoft account, she can enroll in extended security updates (ESU) for Windows 10, keeping her OS up to date and protected for free until October 13, 2026 (via Bleeping Computer).

If you don't log into your PC using your Microsoft account for more than 60 days, then you'll stop receiving the extended security updates, though it's apparently easy enough to re-enroll. But yes, there is a catch besides that: This scheme is only free for folks throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes all 27 European Union member states—and, unfortunately for me and my Mum, not the US or UK.

Previously, Microsoft announced that Windows Home users could sign up for extended security updates at no additional cost either by using their Microsoft Rewards points (because I'm sure we've all got a nice little nest egg of those somewhere) or enabling Windows Backup (yuck, no thanks). However, following pressure from Luxembourg-based consumer protection organisation Euroconsumers, Microsoft have made enrolling for the extended security updates more straightforwardly gratis for those throughout the EEA.

Responding to previous communication from Microsoft, Euroconsumers wrote that, while they are pleased to see security updates extend into late next year, the organisation still had several concerns. It writes, "The ESU program is limited to one year, leaving devices that remain fully functional exposed to risk after October 13, 2026. Such a short-term measure falls short of what consumers can reasonably expect for a product that remains widely used."

The organisation also argues, "Microsoft also appears to be phasing out Windows 10 on a much shorter timeline than in the past"; it compared 10's phase-out four years after 11's release to the eight years of support 7 enjoyed after 8 launched, as well as the seven years of support XP officially received after Vista came into view. In my humble opinion, these are all incredibly valid points—while the cutting edge of tech moves quickly, it's easy to forget there's often a long tail left in its wake. I mean, as recently as March Windows 10 was still the most popular operating system in the monthly Steam survey.

As for folks looking for access to extended security updates outside of the EEA—like me and my Mum—Microsoft offers a dedicated webpage briefly running through all of these options and how to enroll for extended security updates if that's the unfortunate situation you also find yourself in. Your options are either enable Windows Backup, use 1,000 Microsoft Points, or stump up $30 ("or local currency equivalent plus applicable tax") for a one-time purchase. Perhaps it's time for a few polite but firm letters from this side of the pond.