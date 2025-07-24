Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang calls Trump 'America's unique advantage' because he's ramping up US energy

Whether you see it as an advantage or a disadvantage, today of all days, one can't help but deny there's something… unique about the US thanks to President Trump. During this very AI-centric 24 hours for Trump—with his unveiling of the administration's AI action plan and his talk at the All-In Podcast's 'Winning the AI Race' summit—Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also took to the summit stage and had some positive words to share about the US president (via RapidResponse47 on X).

"America's unique advantage that no country could possibly have", Huang says, "is President Trump." Said without an air of hesitation, mind.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on winning the AI race: "America's unique advantage that no country could possibly have is President Trump." pic.twitter.com/Q5U5pZRVaHJuly 24, 2025

The Nvidia CEO explains that this is primarily because the president has understood the importance of energy for AI:

"On the first day of his administration, he realised the importance of AI, and he realised the importance of energy. For the last I don't know how many years, energy production was vilified, if you guys remember.

We can't create new industries without energy. You can't reshore manufacturing without energy. You can't sustain a brand-new industry like artificial intelligence without energy. If we decide, as a country, the only thing we want is IP—to be an IP-only, a services-only country—then we don't need much energy. But if we want to produce things, something as vital as artificial intelligence, then we need energy."

Huang is certainly right that Trump has pushed for more energy production. In April, for instance, he signed an Executive Order "requiring the automatic rescission of outdated regulations to unleash American innovation and energy production."

And the president does, of course, seem to be set on pushing AI and ensuring America remains the king of that particular castle. That's surely at least part of what was discussed behind closed doors between Huang and Trump. And it is, of course, what the president is aiming for with his action plan, which looks to chart "a decisive course to cement US dominance in artificial intelligence", through, for instance, deregulation and AI exportation.

This latter point is one that Huang was keen on emphasising after the Trump administration restricted the export of Nvidia's chips to China. Those restrictions have since been lifted somewhat, as Nvidia can now continue H20 exports to the eastern superpower.

Given all this, it's not exactly surprising that Huang would be acting as hype man for the president, here. As it stands, Nvidia holds the (hardware) keys to the AI kingdom, and it's a kingdom that the president wants the US to lead the charge of.

None of this is to call the headstrong push into all things AI-wise, mind you. That particular question is one we might not know the answer to until we're already there, in a completely AI-clad world. One would hope that fact might inspire a little caution, but alas.

There are also many, I'm sure, who will be keen to point out that energy deregulation and ramped energy production for AI might not be the wisest decision, either. Though the retort would be that the AI arms race is one the US cannot afford to lose.

Whichever side of that particular argument you come down on, it's a big bet to take. AI companies are borrowing and spending billions of dollars and have yet to see anywhere near break-even returns. Some might call that a bubble, others a necessary investment into the fourth industrial revolution.

Whatever the case, it looks like the US president and Nvidia CEO are walking the same road, for now. Even if Trump does seem to want this hefty amount of power consumption explained to him.