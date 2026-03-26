Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
President Trump has appointed members to a newly reestablished science and technology advisory council, the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). And there are a fair few new faces in there—new kinds of faces, in fact, because the new board seems pretty business-heavy.
In general, the members so far—which total just 13—seem weighted towards science-y and certainly smart but nevertheless business-oriented people, unlike many members in previous councils, which were more academic and researcher-heavy.
Such advisory councils have existed since President Roosevelt's Science Advisory Board. The previous one, reestablished by president Biden in 2021, also appointed AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su as a member, but there are plenty of new appointments, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Here's the list:
- Marc Andreessen - venture capitalist, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz and Netscape
- Sergey Brin - Google co-founder and current AI researcher
- Safra Catz - Oracle executive vice chair and ex-CEO
- Michael Dell - Dell founder, chairman, and CEO
- Jacob DeWitte - Oklo co-founder and CEO
- Fred Ehrsam - Coinbase co-founder, Nudge co-founder and CEO
- Larry Ellison - Oracle CEO
- David Friedberg - The Production Board and Ohalo Genetics CEO, All-In podcast host
- Jensen Huang - Nvidia CEO
- John Martinis - Professor of physics, University of California
- Bob Mumgaard - Commonwealth Fusion Systems CEO
- Lisa Su - AMD CEO
- Mark Zuckerberg - Meta CEO
In the president's executive order, he explains the need for this council:
"Today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us, defined by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced biotechnology."
"As our global competitors race to exploit these technologies, it is a national security imperative for the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance. To secure our future, we must harness the full power of American innovation by empowering entrepreneurs, unleashing private-sector creativity, and reinvigorating our research institutions."
"This order establishes the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to unite the brightest minds from academia, industry, and government to guide our Nation through this critical moment by charting a path forward for American leadership in science and technology."
The council can have a maximum of 24 members, and this will include the already-existing Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) Michael Kratsios, and the Special Advisor for AI & Crypto David Sacks.
"The remaining members", the executive order says, "shall be distinguished individuals and representatives from sectors outside of the Federal Government appointed by the President."
While nominally and primarily created to advise on on science, technology, education, and innovation policy, it seems the PCAST will also advise on other areas: "The Council shall also provide the President with scientific and technical information that is needed to inform public policy relating to the American economy, the American worker, national and homeland security, and other topics."
Members of the PCAST will also be able to ask heads of other agencies and departments for "information concerning scientific and technological matters" when required.
Looking at discussions online, there's obvious concern over the lack of academics, scientists, researchers, and professors. The CEO-heavy list is defended by others on the grounds that CEOs of science and technology-related businesses should be better placed than the researchers they employ to cut through to what's most important for policy decisions.
I'll leave all that discussion to the bigwigs. From my perspective, all I can say is it's not that surprising to see such a member list. The inclusion of Jensen Huang almost went without saying, given he's probably the world's biggest hotshot in this new AI era.
And who knows? Maybe the Nvidia CEO remembers his roots and whispers something for us PC gamers in the president's ear. Wishful thinking, I know.
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.