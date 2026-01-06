2025 was a rough year—industry layoffs, chaotic tariffs, promising games dropping like flies, and a whole zoo of AI nonsense. And while none of that's given me much in the way of hope for 2026, I have, at least, had a smile put on my face by today's news: A hacker, dressed as the pink Power Ranger, deleted a trio of white supremacist websites live on stage.

You can watch the feat occur on X thanks to the International Cyber Digest (via Techcrunch), wherein the hacker in question—who works under the pseudonym Martha Root—runs a script to cleanly delete not only the sites in question, but also their emails and social media presences.

‼️A German hacker known as "Martha Root" dressed as a pink Power Ranger and deleted a white supremacist dating website live onstageThis happened during the recent CCC conference.Martha had infiltrated the site, ran her own AI chatbot to extract as much information from users… pic.twitter.com/vpTEoFR8JRJanuary 2, 2026

This took place at the Chaos Communication Congress, an event which you might remember managed to expose DRM in trains early last year—the CCC is a convention dedicated to cybersecurity and, as it turns out, dunking on racists. If you happen to speak German, you can watch the talk here.

The three sites in question were WhiteDate, which matched white-only couples ala Tinder, WhiteDeal, which Techcrunch describes as a "Taskrabbit-esque labor marketplace for racists", and WhiteChild, which tried to facilitate white supremacist-only babymaking via sperm and egg donors.

Root wiped the three sites during a talk with journalists Eva Hoftman and Christian Fuchs, both of whom wrote an article on the sites last year, which claims that—in case there was any doubt—the sites were being run by someone who said in 2022 that (the following quote is machine-translated) "she was engaged in a 'race war' and maintains contacts within the neo-Nazi and Holocaust denial scene."

The hacker also scraped, gathered, and shared data using an AI chatbot. The abstract reads (also machine-translated): "Martha infiltrated the portal using 'realistic' AI chatbots. The bots were so convincing that they bypassed verification processes and were even verified as 'white.' Through conversations and research into the digital footprints of this community, which believed itself to be safe, she was able to identify users."

While this all obviously took some elbow grease, Root notes that the sites had "poor cybersecurity hygiene that would make even your grandma’s AOL account blush", with pictures that deliver "home addresses with a side of awkward selfies". Root then proceeded to score this absolutely legendary dunk:

"Imagine calling yourselves the ‘master race’ but forgetting to secure your own website —maybe try mastering to host WordPress before world domination." Root also observed that the sites had a ratio of 86% men and 14% women, which they called "a gender ratio that makes the Smurf village look like a feminist utopia". Oof.

While most of us here at PC Gamer—and, I suspect, the public at large—are grown a little world-weary of the constant barrage of AI hype-men telling us we all have to get used to a bright, new, poorly quality-controlled future, it's nice to see some of that technology being angled toward good: That being, exposing Nazis. Even if this year sucks, we can at least say that it began with this.