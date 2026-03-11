Garry Newman says his game creation platform s&box will 'probably' be priced similarly to Garry's Mod

Hard to believe, but Garry's Mod has been around for 20 years, and even back in 2006, its $10 price tag made it an easy decision for people who wanted to clown around in the physics sandbox or use it to make their own games to play and share.

Garry Newman's new game creation platform, s&box, is on the brink of an April release, so when I met with Newman this week to chat about the history of Garry's Mod and the future of s&box, I was curious. How much is the new game-making engine going to cost?

Truth is, Newman himself doesn't entirely know for sure. "Did we decide that? I don't know if we decided that," he asked Alistair McFarlane, Facepunch Studios COO, who also attended the interview.

"No, I think we said $20," McFarlane said.

"I think we decided that we're going to charge for it initially," Newman said. "But we didn't decide the price. It will probably be about that."

"Yeah," said McFarlane.

"$20?" I asked.

"$10, $20," Newman said.

"$10 to $20?" I asked.

"Yeah," said McFarlane.

"Yeah," said Newman.

There you have it! It's not the confirmed price, because it sounds like Facepunch hasn't fully decided on one yet, but at least it's an indication that it'll be similarly priced to Garry's Mod—which is pretty incredible considering it's been a couple decades between the original physics sandbox and its spiritual sequel.