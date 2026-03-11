Garry Newman says his game creation platform s&box will 'probably' be priced similarly to Garry's Mod
That's great news in the age of $80 games.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Hard to believe, but Garry's Mod has been around for 20 years, and even back in 2006, its $10 price tag made it an easy decision for people who wanted to clown around in the physics sandbox or use it to make their own games to play and share.
Garry Newman's new game creation platform, s&box, is on the brink of an April release, so when I met with Newman this week to chat about the history of Garry's Mod and the future of s&box, I was curious. How much is the new game-making engine going to cost?
Truth is, Newman himself doesn't entirely know for sure. "Did we decide that? I don't know if we decided that," he asked Alistair McFarlane, Facepunch Studios COO, who also attended the interview.Article continues below
"No, I think we said $20," McFarlane said.
"I think we decided that we're going to charge for it initially," Newman said. "But we didn't decide the price. It will probably be about that."
"Yeah," said McFarlane.
"$20?" I asked.
"$10, $20," Newman said.
"$10 to $20?" I asked.
"Yeah," said McFarlane.
"Yeah," said Newman.
There you have it! It's not the confirmed price, because it sounds like Facepunch hasn't fully decided on one yet, but at least it's an indication that it'll be similarly priced to Garry's Mod—which is pretty incredible considering it's been a couple decades between the original physics sandbox and its spiritual sequel.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.