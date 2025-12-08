On your way to becoming a blacksmithing master, The Forge tasks you with learning the ins and outs of gathering with Umut The Brave's quest, The Basics of Mining. He has a fairly simple request—just bring him a few resources—but you'll need to know how to get Stone in The Forge to check off the first item on his list. I've been deep in the mines spelunking for rare minerals, and have plenty of tips for where to start your search.

Where to find Stone in The Forge

You'll find Stone by mining Pebbles in The Cave. It also drops from bigger rock nodes deeper in the mines, but I found it easier to go for the smaller targets up front, away from the dangerous enemies lurking further in. Here's the step-by-step on what that process looks like:

Head southeast and enter The Cave Equip your Pickaxe and look for Pebbles in the entrance area (near Umut) Hold left click to chip away at Pebbles, keep at it until you find Stone

Image 1 of 2 It's a tiny notification, but you can see what mineral you've mined at the bottom of the screen. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox) The Cave entrance, where you'll find Stone in The Forge. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox)

Stone is the most common drop from Pebbles, but you may find other goodies like Sand Stone, Copper, Iron, etc. Those aren't useless, so hold onto them! Umut's quest requires four Tin and five Copper, too. This is just one step in the process.

Tips for mining Stone and other resources in The Forge

If you're new to The Forge, I have some words of wisdom for leveling faster and gathering Stone. It's mostly advice for how you can kill two birds with one Stone (sorry), but since the resource has so many uses, it's helpful to get the big picture look and weigh your options before committing to one task.

To see how many Stones you currently have, open your inventory with the 'T' key or select the backpack icon at the bottom of the screen.

Speak to Sensei Moro before heading into The Cave and pick up his first quest. You can start working on it while collecting Stone.

Follow Sensei Moro's request until you get the upgraded Bronze or Iron Pickaxe to mine faster.

If you're just looking for Stone to fulfill a recipe you heard about, make sure you've fulfilled other quest requirements before jumping ahead. Umut's quest is easy to complete, and the XP is well worth giving away a few resources.