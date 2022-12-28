All the PC Gamer hardware reviews from 2022

It's been an interesting year for PC gaming hardware. After a supply shortage that spiked both demand and pricing we've had a slew of new goodies hitting our test labs, and maybe even your desktops. Though maybe it's not been the most exciting year.

We've had both the new graphics card architectures from AMD and Nvidia, as well as the first flush of Intel's Arc GPUs, too. There have also been new processor generations from both Intel and AMD as well, with the red team finally launching a whole new socket with its AM5 Zen 4 chips. But somehow they still feel entirely predictable, rather iterative and/or infeasibly expensive, and rather risk-free.

But we have, of course, had the Steam Deck.

Outside of that we've had a host of stunning SSDs, great peripherals, new, ultra speedy memory, and a finally OLED gaming monitors. Of course, there have been some kit that hasn't quite made the grade, however, and for some reason it always seems to have been me dishing out the absolute lowest scores of the year. Am I a bad person?

With scores ranging from 43% all the way up to a heady 98% (for a power supply no less) this has been a fascinating year of PC gaming hardware. December was the worst month for review scores, marking a rather inauspicious end to the year, with an average of just 74%. Though much of that is going to be down to me giving the faux-LEGO gaming keyboard our worst score of the year, dragging everything else down.

Our best month, by contrast, was April with an average review score of 83%. There were no less than four separate products netting a score above 90% in April, and a lot of high 80s in there, too. February, the month of the Steam Deck, also averaged 83%, but over just 11 reviews. For us, that means April's score spread over 18 reviews wins.

In total, we've reviewed 209 different products over the year, so let's look back, month-by-month at every single one of them from 2022.

January 2022

95% Intel Core i5 12400 $179.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $183.48 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $208 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Without the unprecedented overclocking potential inside the i5 12400 I'd be heartily recommending this chip forms the basis of your next budget gaming PC build. With it, this processor stands a good chance of becoming the legendary processor of Intel's Alder Lake generation. For Great stock performance

Low power

Stays cool

Holy hell, does it overclock Against BCLK OC may get patched out

Requires a whole new motherboard

February 2022

85% Steam Deck $499 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $537 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $669 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) It's a handheld gaming system first and foremost, and it does that so well it's almost comical how much cheaper it is than other handheld PCs, which tend to cost around $1,000. It doesn't even make sense to call them competitors. The Steam Deck is in a class of its own. For Great price

Incredibly versatile

Well built

Can change the way you game Against Bulky

Battery life takes work

March 2022

95% Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3423DW) $950 (opens in new tab) at eBay (opens in new tab) $1,231.55 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,299.99 (opens in new tab) at Dell (opens in new tab) It’s been an incredibly long time coming. But OLED awesomeness has finally come to the PC. LCD technology still has the edge for latency, but this quantum dot-enhanced OLED screen is incredible when it comes to contrast, HDR performance, and response. Net result? Simply one of, if not the, best gaming monitors ever. For Fabulous contrast and colours

Stupendous pixel response

Genuine HDR capability Against Not a great all-purpose panel

Latency isn't a strong point

No HDMI 2.1

April 2022

93% Mountain Everest 60 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Read the review (opens in new tab) Mountain has taken all it's learnt from its first keyboards and created the best-feeling, most usable 60% gaming keyboard I've ever used. It's solid, reliable, responsive, and offers the best typing experience around. It's also good-looking and surprisingly expandable with the numpad accessory, alternative switches, and PBT keycaps. For Great typing feel

Reassuringly robust

Responsive

Optional modular numpad is great Against Base Camp software remains a minor weak point

Overall package gets expensive

May 2022

88% SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro $303.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Adorama (opens in new tab) The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset delivers smashing sound quality that sits above many of its peers in the wireless gaming space. With impressive connectivity, fast charging, hot-swappable batteries, and great adjustability, it's supremely versatile. It comes at a steep price, but I'm ok with that. For Smashing bass and audio quality

Intuitive and informative new Sonar parametric EQ

Comfortable, light, and highly adjustable

DAC is an amp and fast charging spare battery dock

Noise cancellation for mic and ear cups Against Can only skip or pause music with headset buttons over Bluetooth

Frightfully loud glitch noises when going out of range

AI noise cancelling is a bit weak at the moment

June 2022

88% Ducky One 3 Fuji $150.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The Ducky One 3 sets a high standard for gaming keyboards. It looks great, feels great, and is built to survive the apocalypse. Plus it comes in cheaper than some premium keyboards today. For Beautiful

Built to a very high standard

Will outlive most PC builds

Colour-matched cable

PBT keycaps Against No Play/Pause/Skip keys

DIP switches don't work on mine

Look elsewhere for RGB backlighting

July 2022

98% Corsair AX1600i $609.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $622.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $622.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Corsair AX1600i is the highest performance PSU available on today’s market, even several years after its release. Corsair did well to be the first to adopt GaN MODFETs and the totem-pole APFC converter in a desktop PSU and this gamble paid off. If there were a PSU to get close, it'd be the Be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1500W, but Corsair takes the top spot here. For Powerful with top performance in all sections

High build quality

Silent operation

Software control Against Super expensive

Small distance between peripheral connectors

August 2022

91% Wooting 60HE Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Read the review (opens in new tab) The Wooting 60HE is also a success in once again proving a company needn't be a massive operation to create a practical, fully-featured, and fairly priced product. The Wooting 60HE certainly isn't cheap at $175 (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab), though it feels a fair price for what you're getting: a supremely well-rounded gaming keyboard with unmatched flexibility. For Leading analogue features

Genuinely beneficial in-game

The best application around...

...which can even run in your browser

Vibrant RGB effects

Excellent quality

Highly customisable

Spare switches included Against No adjustable feet

60% size isn't for everyone

PBT keycaps currently US only

F1 games don't play nice with analogue functions

September 2022

83% AMD Ryzen 7 7700X $346.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $349 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Zen 4's least interesting chip might just surprise you. For Outperforms the 5800X3D in gaming

Hits 5.15GHz under full all-core loads

Eco Mode is ace Against Struggles against Intel's latest

October 2022

83% Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition $2,349.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $2,395.99 (opens in new tab) at eBay (opens in new tab) $2,399.99 (opens in new tab) at eBay (opens in new tab) In itself, however, the RTX 4090 is an excellent graphics card and will satisfy the performance cravings of every person who could ever countenance spending $1,600 on a new GPU. That's whether they're inconceivably well-heeled gamers, or content creators not willing to go all-in on a Quadro card. And it will deservedly sell, because there's no other GPU that can come near it right now. For Excellent gen-on-gen performance

DLSS Frame Generation is magic

Super-high clock speeds Against Massive

Ultra-enthusiast pricing

Non-4K performance is constrained

High power demands

November 2022

92% NZXT Streaming Plus BLD Kit Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Read the review (opens in new tab) The NZXT Streaming Plus BLD Kit is easy to recommend, and a great option for anyone looking to buy a gaming PC right now. Sure, you're going to have to spend some time piecing it together, but you'll do so knowing that all the components are guaranteed to work well together and you'll potentially get a better understanding of your PC in the process. For Good components for the money

Genuinely fun to put together

Clear building guide… Against Some parts of the guide are generic

And it takes time

December 2022