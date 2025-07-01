The RTX 5060 variant of this 14-inch OLED gaming laptop is down to $1,480 already, making it a tempting travel companion for gamers on the go

HP Omen Transcend 14 | RTX 5060 | Intel Core Ultra 7 255H | 14-inch | 1800p | 120 Hz | 32 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,829.99 $1,479.99 at Best Buy (save $350)

RTX 5060 laptop deals are starting to trickle through, but many are still pretty hard to justify for the cash. This HP Omen Transcend 14, though, is a slim and svelte travel-friendly little machine with an OLED panel, making that sub-$1,500 price a little easier to swallow. If you're looking for a laptop of this size and price, you're unfortunately going to have to put up with a low-wattage variant of the RTX 5060—but DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation support means it still stands a chance of pushing decent framerates at that 1800p panel. 32 GB of RAM is nice to see, too.

RTX 5060 laptops are a thing now, but I've been trawling the listings all morning and struggling to come up with something I'd recommend for the cash. We haven't had a chance yet to test out an RTX 5060 mobile machine, but chances are it's not much more powerful than the RTX 4060 mobile of old, with the obvious caveat of added DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation.

This HP Omen Transcend 14, though, tickles my tastebuds in the right kinda way. It's a laptop our Dave previously enjoyed in RTX 4060 form, primarily thanks to its gorgeous thin and light chassis in combination with a truly excellent 120 Hz OLED screen.

For $1,479.99 at Best Buy right now, you too could have a supremely portable, lovely-framed little gaming laptop, except this time with the brand-spanking-new RTX 5060 mobile GPU. Before you go pulling the trigger, however, there is the odd drawback to be aware of.

For a start, while HP's website makes the TGP of this particular variant gloriously unclear, I'd be willing to bet it's got the same 65 W max of the previous models. That'd make this a low-power version of Nvidia's budget mobile GPU, which will likely struggle to push a huge number of frames to its 1800p 120 Hz OLED display at native.

Here's where Multi Frame Generation may save the day, however. While it's got a tendency to add unwanted levels of latency with a low-powered GPU, this little machine has a better chance of pumping lots of pixels (AI-generated or otherwise) than the earlier RTX 4060-equipped version, which I'd say makes it a better buy.

Plus, in such a portable 14-inch form factor, you're usually going to be limited to low-TGP GPUs anyway. At least it should be power efficient, although that brings me on to the other drawback—the OG HP Omen Transcend didn't have the greatest battery life, and this one has the same 71-hour 6-cell unit.

That being said, we've been impressed by how power-efficient RTX 50-series mobile GPUs have been so far, so perhaps this will have a better shot at keeping the power draw low. Regardless, this is still a slim and sleek little gaming laptop for reasonable money with a nice stack of components, including an also-relatively-power-efficient Core Ultra 7 255H CPU and 32 GB of DDR5 in combination with a 1 TB SSD.

That makes it well worth considering, in my opinion, and even straight-up desirable. As someone who travels often for this very website, I think I'd probably be very pleased taking one of these on the road with me, and who knows—you may be too.