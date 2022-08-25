The Logitech G735 gaming headset is a good all rounder, and although there are a few gaps in the design, it almost manages to make up for it in comfort, style and sound quality.

The Logitech G735 gaming headset is just outside of what I'm going to call the 'goldilocks zone' for peripherals: It's not the absolute best thing you can get for $230, but it offers enough to make it a pretty tempting purchase. In fact, the G735 seems to be the more impressive addition to the "ethereal" Aurora collection (opens in new tab).

Aurora is a peripheral series made for anyone with a smaller head and a penchant for white peripherals. It's a welcome sentiment, and it's true that the blanched look is totally in right now; gamers are leaning away from stark black accessories and Logitech has listened. The company has even made each item in the collection fairly modular, with the option to swap out the ear pads and detachable mic with pastel shades in "green flash" and "pink dawn."

I'm actually okay with not customising the Logitech G735 headset.

It's generally expected that you can swap out the ear pads on a headset, though, since they're often the first thing to deteriorate, so it's hardly the mega feature it's made out to be.

And while I'm a little miffed that these cute, muted flairs don't come free for the price—as I noted in my Logitech G715 gaming keyboard review (opens in new tab)—I'm actually okay with not customising the Logitech G735 headset.

That's because I'm less concerned with it being a fashion accessory and more with its comfort factor. What I've found is that the base "white mist" colourway (it's literally just white) is pretty darn appropriate for something so cloudlike in substance. With a lightweight frame, ear pads to rival actual clouds, and a padded headband that's fantastic at stopping the pressure focusing in one spot, this thing is exceptionally comfortable. I went through several full shifts working away with the G735 strapped to my head and almost forgot I was wearing it.

Logitech G735 specs (Image credit: Future) Type: Closed back

Frequency response: 20Hz–20kHz

Drivers: 40mm

Connections: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack

Wireless: Lightspeed 2.4, Bluetooth

Battery: 15.5hrs with RGB lighting, 300hrs without

Impedance: 38Ω (passive)

Microphone: Cardioid, detachable

Weight: 260g (9.2oz)

Price: £200 (opens in new tab), $230 (opens in new tab), €230 (opens in new tab)

Of course, the fact it's stylish helps, but the main draw for me is its portability. It's also where that detachable mic shines, as you can get rid of it—preferable in any situation where you're not using it honestly. I'm not saying it's a bad mic, it's just a little thicc and people keep mistaking it for a pen when it's sitting on my desk. It also doesn't hold shape in the slightest. It would have been nice to see the mic flip up out of the way, but that would likely detract from the portability.

The recordings we've put on our Soundcloud using the G735 are actually relatively clear, if a bit on the quiet side. Thanks to Logitech's Blue Voice control in the G Hub, there are a bunch of options to enhance such as a compressor for volume consistency, as well as noise reduction and sound gate to help eliminate background noise interference. The de-esser and de-popper options are a godsend, too, though it does come out a little scratchy when you whack up the gain.

Something to keep in mind, particularly if you plan on taking it to work or school, is the wireless connectivity range and strength. Unless you're going to stay within 10m of your device and avoid interfering with wireless connections, there's bound to be some drop out. And, if you're not able to download your preferred music app on your work computer for example, it's nice to have the option to connect via Bluetooth, Lightspeed 2.4 wireless USB dongle, or even both at the same time.

The battery life manages about 15.5 hours if you want the funky (and actually pastel) RGB lighting on. If you're willing to forgo lighting on your head, that's meant to extend to around 300 hours, but the battery is reading 21 hours remaining at 50% right now, sans lighting. There's the option to use a 3.5mm audio jack instead and save the battery, but you don't get one with the headset, sadly.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall the sound quality is great, and although there are cheaper wireless headsets out there with a better frequency range (take the $200 HyperX Cloud Alpha (opens in new tab) for example) it handles sound at both ends very well. There's only some minor distortion at the low end of the spectrum.

My main issue I found with the G735, considering its focus on portability, is just how bad the sound isolation can be. I can still hear people chatting away on the bus even with the sound turned up. Something to consider if you're looking to get out but still have the option to ignore people.

So while Logitech refuses to pander to your anti-social tendencies, the company has nailed comfort, style, sound quality and portability with the G735. And although it would have been sweet to see some active noise cancelling or a better range for $230, even a spare pair of ear pads in funky colours, I'm still very tempted by the full price. Not least because it's nice to have something designed specifically for the tiny-headed among us, but also as it's easy to overlook the wireless range issues in my tiny apartment.