Anker recalls a number of power banks amid safety fears, though it says that 'the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal'

Rechargeable lithium-ion cells power almost every aspect of our portable lives, as they can be found in practically every smartwatch, phone, laptop, and handheld gaming PC. We use them constantly and rarely experience problems, but given how much energy they store, when they do go wrong, you need to get them replaced pronto. That's exactly why Anker has issued a global voluntary recall on specific production runs of five of its power bank models.

Anker has issued two separate recalls (via PC World), one for its PowerCore 10000—Model A1263 power bank sold in the US and the other for the following products:

Power Bank (10K, 22.5W)—Model A1257

Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable)—Model A1647

MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W)—Model A1652

Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable)—Model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable)—Model A1689

However, it's important to note that the "potential issue with common, lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor" only concerns power banks manufactured during specific production runs, and you'll need to read Anker's recall instructions carefully to find the power bank's serial number, to see if it's one that's affected.

If Anker confirms that your device is indeed one that comes under the recall, then it will either send out a replacement power bank or issue you with a gift card for its online store. Which means you'll be stuck with a potentially iffy power bank, so what exactly are you supposed to do with it?

Most countries list lithium-ion batteries/cells as 'hazardous waste' and one should certainly not be throwing the power bank into a regular trash can. The correct thing to do is to contact your local authorities and ask where the nearest centre is that accepts household hazardous waste, and then check with those about whether they will take the power bank off your hands.

Neither should you ignore Anker's recall, as a faulty lithium-ion cell can potentially overheat, which at the very least could result in plastics melting or at worst, catch fire—and if the latter happens, you should really contact the emergency services rather than try to manage the problem yourself.

This isn't the first problem that Anker has had over battery quality, as just last December, the company issued recalls for thousands of its portable speakers, after it "received 33 reports of incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries in the speakers overheating, some of those involving incidents of smoking and small fires, including one minor burn injury in connection with an overheating unit."

You might think that I'm being overly dramatic here, but I can assure you that lithium-ion cell fires are no joke. So, if you have an Anker power bank, check the model with the links above, and if you strike gold (or rather, lithium in this case), then stop using it immediately. It's far better to be over-cautious than to be sorry—very sorry—when it comes to lithium-ion batteries.