Ubisoft's extreme sports game is being turned into a movie… and honestly, I'd watch 90 minutes of people doing snowboard stunts and wingsuit flights in the Alps
The Riders Republic movie will feature "spectacular stunts on the snowy slopes of the Alps," says Ubisoft.
The scramble to turn every videogame into a movie is now in full swing, and another film adaptation has just been announced: this time it's Riders Republic, Ubisoft's 2021 open world extreme sports sandbox. The game didn't have much of a plot beyond competing in biking, skiing, snowboarding, and wingsuiting races and competitions, so if Ubisoft thinks they can turn that into a movie…
Yeah, I'd probably watch it. Wouldn't you watch it? I like seeing people do bike flips and ski jumps and snowboard… things. Who doesn't love seeing someone jump off a cliff in a wingsuit? It's rad.
I didn't play a ton of Riders Republic but the Alps are pretty and stunts are fun, so why the heck not shoot a movie combining them? If they can keep the film to a tight 90 minutes, maybe cram in a throwaway plot where a local extreme sports hero has to defeat an evil snowboarding coalition to save a community center, I'm on board.
Directing the film, says Ubisoft, are the "famous Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah," who I've never heard of but who made films like Bad Boys for Life (didn't see it) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (didn't see it).
The pair also directed 2022's Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton—which I didn't even get the chance to not see because Warner Bros decided it was more profitable to write the film off as a tax break than release it. Brutal. Writing Riders Republic is screenwriter Noé Debré who won a Palme d'Or for the French film Dheepan (didn't see it) in 2015.
The track record for Ubisoft film adaptations is… mixed, I guess you'd say. At one end of the scale is Uwe Boll's notoriously stinky Far Cry film from 2008, in the "so-so" region you've got some bland attempts at adaptations like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and 2016's Assassin's Creed. The best, I think, is horror comedy Werewolves Within, based on the social deduction VR game published by Ubisoft.
Ubi has a bunch more movies and TV shows based on its properties in the works, including Splinter Cell, The Division, Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, and Beyond Good & Evil. There's even a Skull & Bones TV show in development, or at least there was: it was announced before the actual game came out to a less-than enthusiastic reception.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.