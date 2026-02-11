Jason Momoa and Fast & Furious director Justin Lin are teaming up to make a Helldivers movie

News
The real question: Will the Beastie Boys make it onto the soundtrack?

Jason Momoa peeking out from the side of the screen in front of a Helldivers trooper
(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios, Getty Images - Maria Moratti / Contributor)

Gaming's equivalent of classic sci-fi satire film Starship Troopers is about to become Hollywood's take on the gaming equivalent of classic sci-fi satire film Starship Troopers. Which sounds like it should just be Starship Troopers, as we noted when the news of a film adaptation first broke a year ago. But when has a trifling detail like an original premise mattered for a blockbuster?

In this case, Jason Momoa exploding bugs while yelling something like "yeehaw" really loud should more than make up for retreading old ground.

Sony has announced the film adaptation of Helldivers is due November 10, 2027, as reported by Deadline. Momoa is starring—presumably as John Helldiver, until we hear otherwise—while Justin Lin of Fast & Furious fame will direct.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

