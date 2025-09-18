Weapons director says his Resident Evil movie will leave everything 'intact' from the games: 'I'm not gonna steal Leon and put him in an original story'

Zach Cregger is on a roll. The writer and director of 2022's Barbarian and this year's Weapons now has two solid horror hits under his belt, and is in pre-production on his next one: a Resident Evil movie planned for 2026.

That's good news for Resident Evil fans who might otherwise be a bit wary about yet another new Resi movie—the film franchise was already rebooted once, just four years ago, with the thoroughly mid Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Cregger's track record, though based on a small sample size (at least when it comes to feature films) is a good reason to be optimistic.

And for those wondering which game and characters this new Resi movie will be based on, it looks like the answer is: none of them.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cregger confirmed that while the 2026 film will take place in the Resident Evil universe, "It's an entirely original story," instead of being based on any one specific game. Cregger is also steering away from major Resident Evil characters like Leon S. Kennedy.

"I'm not gonna steal Leon and put him in an original story. I think that would be presumptuous," Cregger told EW. "But I respect the games enough where I'm gonna tell a Resident Evil story in the Resident Evil canon that still leaves everything they love intact from the games, you know what I mean?"

I think I know what he means. When using a character people are already familiar with, like say Master Chief in the recent Halo TV series, you run the risk of disappointing people who have expectations of that character, like when you show his naked butt, or when he has sex. A safer and more creative approach is to handle it like the Fallout series, which creates mostly original characters and sets them loose in a familiar world.

Both Barbarian and Weapons are effective not just because they're scary, but because they're intriguing. By presenting the story of both films from the perspective of different characters and jumping around in time, we don't get all the information in a linear fashion, which gives both movies a fun sense of mystery. At other times we get information before certain characters do, too, and then we're left dreading the horrible things we know are coming their way.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm curious if and how Cregger will use similar methods in his Resident Evil movie.

"I think that when you see it, you'll understand how I can be obsessed with original ideas and still make a movie that is an IP-based thing," Cregger said. "I know that doesn't make a lot of sense now, but I hope that it will later."

Cregger's Resident Evil movie is scheduled to be released, wow, exactly one year from today, on September 18, 2026. Confirmed in the cast is Austin Abrams, who played the role of James, the drug-addict, in Weapons, and Paul Walter Hauser, who played Ed in this year's The Naked Gun and Mole Man in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.