Felicia Day says her New Vegas character 'is one of the best roles I've ever got to play,' but the actor won't be in Fallout Season 2
"Thanks for taking a chance on a naive young girl from California with stars in her eyes and a pneumatic gauntlet on her hand."
There are a lot of things from Fallout: New Vegas players would like to see in the Fallout TV show as the series visits the Mojave for its second season. The Kings. Whatever's left of the NCR. That one megalomaniac toaster who wants to set the world on fire. And also Veronica Santangelo, the Brotherhood of Steel scribe who can be recruited as a companion.
While it's possible Veronica might get a shout-out in Fallout's second season, she won't be played by Felicia Day, who voiced her in the videogame. As Day explained in a recent YouTube video, "Sadly, I'm not in this season," although she is the right age to play Veronica as she would be in the show's 2296 setting, 15 years after New Vegas.
Reminiscing about the role, Day explains she was cast after starring in her webseries The Guild. "I'd never really done voiceover before. Getting the script that was like this," she holds her fingers an inch apart, "was kind of intimidating." Veronica, like most of the companions in New Vegas, has a lot more backstory than the companions in Fallout 3 did. In her case, that backstory involves a relationship with a woman the Brotherhood frowned on because they believe it's their duty to repopulate the world. "And that's why I chose to destroy the Brotherhood," Day says. "Sorry, Veronica."
Day rates New Vegas as one of her favorite games, up there in her top five with Skyrim, World of Warcraft, Stardew Valley, "and probably Tetris," but also considers it among the best parts she's ever been given. "Veronica is one of the best roles I've ever got to play, not only because of the depth and the volume of stuff I got to do, but I feel like I was integral to the story in a game that truly is one of my favorites. Of course, I always play with my character. I did have some of the other companions here and there, but… I always go back to myself," she laughs. "That's really self-centred!"
As well as her role in New Vegas, Day has appeared in games like Guild Wars 2, Stray Gods, Date Everything, and Dragon Age 2, where she appeared as the elven assassin Tallis in both the Mark of the Assassin expansion and the webseries Dragon Age: Redemption, which she also wrote.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
