Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime so good it made Cyberpunk 2077 cool again, is getting a sequel

It's beyond a cliche to point out that games' TV and film adaptations consistently sucked for decades before there were any good ones, and frankly, it's getting harder to remember that time. One of the best examples of how things have gotten better in recent years is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners—or as I like to remember it, the first time I wondered if I should reinstall Cyberpunk 2077 (an impulse senior editor Wes Fenlon shared in his impressions).

If you too were swept up in Studio Trigger's neon-lit dystopia, you'll be happy to learn that a sequel series was announced at today's Anime Expo in Los Angeles, as a post on X from the official Edgerunners account proclaims:

💥Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is in production! 💥It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge.❓When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter? 👀… pic.twitter.com/jTMA89N1zKJuly 4, 2025

A press release from CD Projekt Red quoted showrunner Bartosz Sztybor as saying “David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City … [it's] something unlike what we’ve done before."

You can watch the full livestream on Twitch, where the announcement followed a "behind the scenes" panel featuring Sztybor, director Hiroyuki Imaishi, and voice actors Emi Lo and Zach Aguilar.

During that stream, Imaishi revealed directorial duties would be passed to Kai Ikarashi, who worked in the art department on the original Edgerunners and directed episode 6, "Girl On Fire." Imaishi said in the stream, "We've brought in some fresh faces and are working hard to bring it to life, so I truly hope you'll look forward to it."

Frankly, I am looking forward to it, even though the current release window as shared by CD Projekt Red is "the future," which is awfully vague. Time will tell if Edgerunners 2 can live up to the first season—which, if you haven't watched it, is still floating around on Netflix.

If you need to be hitting buttons to enjoy yourself, you can instead revisit Cyberpunk 2077 itself; it has seen a ton of improvements since launch and has been genuinely great since Phantom Liberty came out, and it's on sale now for just $21 in the Steam Summer Sale.