Bloober Team's psychological horror hit The Medium is being made into a movie by the guy who helped head up the Until Dawn film
Screenwriter and director Gary Dauberman says The Medium "is a natural for a feature film adaptation."
Bloober Team's been on something of a roll recently. The Silent Hill 2 remake was a hit, it's got a Silent Hill 1 remake and an interesting-looking sci-fi survival horror game in the works, and its new horror label is working on an isometric adaptation of the Eisner-nominated comic book I Hate This Place. Not bad for a studio everyone expected to tank it just a couple years ago.
Now there's more good news for Bloober: Its 2001 psychological horror hit The Medium is being adapted into a movie. The Hollywood Reporter says the rights to make a film based on the game have been secured by Coin Operated, a production company founded by Gary Dauberman, a screenwriter and director whose credits include the 2017 horror film It, based on the famed Stephen King novel, and the 2019 sequel It Chapter Two. He also helped head up the big screen adaptation of Until Dawn that came out earlier this year.
"With its compelling story and incredibly cinematic visuals, The Medium is a natural for a feature film adaptation," Dauberman said. "When I talked to Piotr [Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno] about it, we immediately connected on our mutual love of horror and his vision for where the genre is headed. I have no doubt anything Bloober develops is going to push horror forward in unique and terrifying ways, and I’m excited to be working alongside them."
Babieno had equally nice words for Dauberman: "Adapting games into films often involves balancing many interests, but with The Medium, I have a deep sense that Gary is the perfect partner for us. From our very first conversation, I felt we were completely in sync. And every conversation since has only reinforced that feeling."
The Medium met with mixed reviews when it released back in 2021: We loved it—reviewer Len Hafer said The Medium is "elevated by some of the sharpest writing and acting in the genre"—while some other sites were less enthusiastic. But it enjoys a "very positive" rating across nearly 6,700 user reviews on Steam, and it was also a money-maker for Bloober, which said the game had covered its development and marketing costs just a couple days after release.
The one question amidst all this is where it leaves the TV series based on The Medium that was revealed in 2022. As far as I can tell there's been no action on that front since that announcement: The Bloober Team investor relations website doesn't appear to have anything more about it, although it's entirely in Polish so I'm relying on some potentially dodgy Google-translated searches. I've reached out to Bloober to ask if that's still happening (or if it already happened and nobody noticed), and will update if I receive a reply.
