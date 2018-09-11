Popular

Metal Gear Solid's intro looks great in this Unreal Engine 4 remake

By

Made by an ex-Crytek designer.

When the original Metal Gear Solid launched, I was not a stealth aficionado. My PlayStation was restarted more than a few times out of frustration and failure. I saw that intro, Snake’s chilly swim, more times than I care to remember, but seeing it again only brings back fond memories. They would have been fonder still if it looked like Erasmus Brosdau’s Unreal remake. 

Brosdau, an art director who worked on Crysis, Ryse and Star Citizen, recreated the scene using Unreal Engine 4, using marketplace assets and tweaked audio from the original. It’s spot —gorgeous in comparison to the original, but still undeniably Metal Gear Solid. A fancy 4K MGS would be quite the thing, though it’s worth noting that this is an homage, not an unofficial remake of the game itself. 

A fan remake was in the works a while back, also made in Unreal Engine 4, but it was lamentably cancelled, perhaps due to pressure from Konami, though a reason wasn’t given. It’s a shame, as the trailer made it look quite promising. 

So if you want to play Metal Gear Solid again, I’m afraid you’ll have to stick with the still extremely good original. In fact, I’m very tempted to dust off my Vita and take it for a spin this evening. 

Cheers, GamesRadar.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments