Once upon a time, ordering food online was not the nightmare of soaring platform pricing and underpaid gig workers we know today—dare I say it, there was once even a little room for whimsy. For instance, the Nintendo Wii once allowed Japanese gamers to place an order at a local restaurant right there on the console. Taking its name from food delivery platform Demae-Can, the Demae Channel was deactivated back in 2017 and the feature was never available outside of Japan—until now.

YouTuber Retro Game Attic recently documented the process of ordering from his local Domino's via the Food Channel, a homebrew resurrection of the Demae Channel that brings the Wii's food delivery functionality Stateside for the first time.

Peering at a fuzzy CRT (the Wii was a standard definition console), lengthy loads on the 2006 console draw out the process of ordering—but a 14-inch hand tossed pizza with extra cheese does ultimately arrive (via Hackaday).

As Nintendo has long since shut down many of the official servers that once supported the Wii, the Food Channel is instead offered by Wii Link, which is an unofficial homebrew community project working to restore much of the console's online functionality. Right now, the Food Channel is only available to folks in the US and Canada, and only allows for orders from their local Domino's.

Just Eat support has apparently been in the works since 2024. Deliveroo functionality was previously available though has since been discontinued. As for the currently offered Domino's pizza, it appears the only payment option is to pay on delivery. As this isn't an official development effort, it's probably just as well no payment information is processed…though you would still need to enter an address for delivery.

The Wii Had a Pizza Ordering App (It Still Works?) - YouTube Watch On

Otherwise, the Food Channel integrates with Domino's own online order API, displaying up to date info on pizza, prices, and even holiday opening hours. It's far from the most elegant food ordering experience you'll find, but it is perhaps one of the most novel. As surging memory prices have been suggested by one research firm to cause Nintendo to raise the price of the Switch 2, perhaps unearthing older hardware isn't such a bad shout.

Now, if you'll excuse me I think I've got some dusty hardware to dig out and some motion controls to fight with—it'll all be worth it if there's pizza at the end of it.