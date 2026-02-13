Nvidia's game streaming app GeForce Now touches down on Amazon Fire TV devices—yes, even the little dongles

News
By published

Plug and play.

A demonstrative illustration showing 007 First Light being played via an Amazon Fire TV device.
(Image credit: Nvidia, Amazon, IO Interactive)

PC gaming is an incredibly expensive hobby. Before we can even get into how much full-price games will set you back these days, there's the not-so-little matter of having the hardware to play them on. Sure, if you're an indie fiend, you're probably not fussed about having the most up-to-date rig—but, as the memory crisis rages on, even older hardware is seeing an increase in demand. What if you could just sidestep the whole expensive question mark of a gaming desktop and play games via your smart TV?

This is the question and answer proffered by GeForce Now's latest announcement, as Nvidia's game streaming app is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices. So, yes, that does mean you'd still need to potentially drop a chunk of change on a swish new TV (or considerably less on this here cube, or even just a Fire TV Stick) in addition to the subscription fee to GeForce Now. This follows news of GeForce Now making its Linux debut last month.

Furthermore, a number of new games will also be playable via GeForce Now (again, so long as you already own them). These include Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, the Capcom Beat ’Em Up Bundle, and the Capcom Fighting Collection for those fond of classic dust-ups.

Mega Man 11 also joins the supported catalogue but this update wasn't all about retro appeal. Deliciously spooky Little Nightmares spiritual successor Reanimal is now playable via GeForce Now, too. And personally, I can't wait to scare my Fire TV-wielding relatives silly with this one. Mind you, I better not tell them exactly how much my last hardware upgrade cost, though—that's a pulse-raising I think we could all do without.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
Best gaming rigs 2026

1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.

4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.