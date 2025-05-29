Yes a US court has blocked Trump's tariffs but PC hardware isn't out of the water just yet

Another twist to the back-and-forth, up-and-down tale of tariffs: A US court has just ruled that President Trump doesn't have the right to impose the 'liberation day' tariffs. But before we get our pint glasses ready to cheer for computer hardware prices, and to burst a bubble before it inflates too much, note that this ruling doesn't apply to semiconductors and other such sector-specific tariffs.

According to Reuters, the US Court of International Trade has blocked most of Trump's tariffs by ruling against his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify them. Trump had used this act to claim the new tariffs were justified under national security.

As a quick recap, at the start of April, President Trump announced big 'reciprocal' tariffs against various countries, especially China. Since then, there's been so much back-and-forth and uncertainty that it's hard to keep up—you can read my summary here if you're interested.

In short, though, while the bulk of these reciprocal tariffs had been rolled back and paused, there was still a looming threat that they could be imposed again, and of course, they still had an impact while they were in effect. Regarding this latter point, the BBC notes that if this ruling is upheld, businesses could receive refunds with interest on what they've been tariffed.

There is most certainly an "if" in play here, though, because the White House has appealed the ruling, and it must go through higher courts, potentially all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Back to the now, though: This shouldn't affect PC hardware. Heavy tariffs can still be levied against semiconductors and other derivative products because these are sector-specific tariffs that have supposedly had more consideration going into them than a blanket country-wide 'reciprocal' tariff.

It's still unclear what the US will do with semiconductors and other downstream computing products, as the administration is still looking into the effects on national security of chip and computing imports. While we've already seen PC gaming hardware companies affected by tariffs, it's hard to make any solid predictions about what will happen moving forward.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whatever does happen, it seems like this particular ruling won't have a direct impact. Though it's always good to remember the interconnected nature of the global supply chain. Even if chips and some other computing products themselves can still be tariffed to the sky, the lowering of other blanket tariffs could still have a positive impact on prices.

And none of this is to mention the impact of market speculation. We've seen good signs on that front, but these seem to have fizzled out somewhat already. Beats me—I'll leave all that to economists and those on Wall Street.