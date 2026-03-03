In yet another twist in the US-China chip export fiasco, it seems like America may limit the number of H200 AI chips being sent to China

The tit-for-tat doesn't seem done yet.

Another month, another proposed change to US AI chip export policy. This time, the US government seems to be in talks to control Nvidia's H200 chip.

According to Bloomberg, and citing people familiar with the matter, the Trump administration is reportedly considering limiting Nvidia chip exports to 75,000 per Chinese firm. Notably, AMD's MI325 AI chips are also included in this deal, so Chinese customers will have to choose how many of each they can take. This 75,000 is reportedly half of what Alibaba and ByteDance previously told Nvidia they would like to purchase.

By November, China was in talks to ban foreign-made chips from state-funded data centers, but the Chinese government still approved the sale of Nvidia AI GPUs to DeepSeek at the end of January this year. Trump himself approved the sale of H200 AI chips to China in December. This is all to say, despite both nations distancing themselves from each other, there are still tentative plans to cooperate.

Nvidia is currently the most valuable company in the world, and that is mostly due to its AI efforts in the last few years. Just last week, it reported $193.7 billion in annual data center revenue in its earnings call, so it will want to get as many AI chips out there and in customers' hands as possible.

But it's worth noting that the US has not been majorly consistent on its export policies, tariffs, or really anything as of late. And it's unlikely the back and forth stops here.

