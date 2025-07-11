The best budget webcam just got even cheaper on the last day of Prime Day *checks notes* week

Logitech C920x | 1080p 30 fps | $69.99 $49.62 at Amazon (save $20.37)

If you don't care about 4K, or find yourself without the ability to even use it, Logitech's C920x is arguably the best value webcam money can buy. It's easy to set up, looks great, and most importantly, it's very cheap.

Okay, this deal is on the Logitech C920x and not the Logitech C920 that is currently sitting at the best budget webcam spot in our guide. That's because both webcams are identical in their hardware, with the former coming with three months of XSplit alongside it. Worst case scenario, you pick the x model for cheaper, never use that trial and save yourself over $20.

If you want the best budget 1080p webcam out there right now, you can pick up the Logitech C920x for just $50 this Prime Day. It is a deal exclusively for Prime members, but luckily, you can get a 30-day trial right now for free.

This little budget bad boy records at 1080p in 30 fps. This isn't impeccable, and likely won't be enough should you want to record full-sized YouTube videos out of it, but it's more than enough for a facecam or a simple meeting.

The quality of images and video it gets is outstanding for the price, and it's also super easy to set up. Just plug in a USB and clip it to the top of your monitor.

With dual microphones and a 78-degree FOV, you shouldn't need to work around it too much: it will pick you up and do so well. One downside we spotted is that this model doesn't come with a privacy shield. If you are a tad anxious, you may want to unplug it or spin it around when not in use.

As we say in our guide, "Unless you're looking for specific features in a webcam then there are few better than the Logitech C920. It's both the best budget webcam and the one that makes the most sense for the average PC user." Though the Logitech C920 is regularly reduced, I haven't seen it this low since at least April.

If, however, you are looking to get 60 fps 1080p footage, or 4K 30 fps, the Obsbot Meet 2, the tiniest and cutest little webcam I've ever used, is now available for $100. These are two webcam deals I'd keep an eye on now that we're in the last official day of Prime Day.