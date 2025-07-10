These Witcher book Prime Day discounts are a great way to pre-order the latest novel or get into the series before The Witcher 4

Reading The Witcher books is one of the best decisions I've ever made in terms of enhancing my enjoyment of the game series. While I loved running around the Continent fighting monsters in The Wild Hunt and learning about the world, a part of me couldn't help but want more—more details about Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and the series' vast array of characters.

In reading through the books, I got to enjoy some characters who don't even appear in the game series, like Milva (who is actually my favorite Witcher character), and it adds so much more significance to the third game especially, including everything that happens to Ciri. With The Witcher 4 set to release in the next couple of years—with Ciri as protagonist—and a new Witcher book about to release, there's no better time to try out the books for yourself.

Thankfully, there are a variety of Prime Day discounts for The Witcher books, including a discount for pre-ordering the English translation of the newest title. Still, it's an easy way of getting into the series without spending a whole load of cash on an expensive box set.

Crossroads of Ravens (Book 7)

Crossroads of Ravens (The Witcher) | Book 7 | Andrzej Sapkowski | $30.00 $25.00 on Amazon (save $5.00) Though this is a pre-order, the English translation of Crossroads of Ravens (the 7th Witcher book) releases in September, and you can currently get a discount. Similar to Season of Storms, this is a standalone novel, and is in fact the earliest in the series, set just after Geralt starts walking his path as a witcher, having left Kaer Morhen.

While I'd certainly advise reading the main series first, if you're one of those people who loves jumping into a world chronologically, this is technically the first book, followed by The Last Wish, then Season of Storms, then Sword of Destiny, before moving onto the main series.

With two months left to go till this one is out, you've got some time to delve into the other books first if you want to, or even just try some of the short story collections like The Last Wish or Sword of Destiny.

The Witcher series

The Witcher Boxed Set | Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of Swallows, The Lady of the Lake | Andrzej Sapkowski | $89.99 $33.30 on Amazon (save $56.69) Eagle-eyed Witcher fans will likely notice that this box set doesn't include the short story collections, namely, The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny (the first two books to be released). It also doesn't include the standalone novel, Season of Storms, which came out after the main series was complete.

I personally think it's okay to not read Season of Storms—despite being set shortly after The Last Wish, it came out many, many years later, and so it's not advisable to read it straight after that book. However, I do think it's important not to miss The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, since these contextualise so much of the other books, including Ciri's origins and Geralt's relationship with Yennefer.

If you grab and read those two separately before biting into the box set, this deal will get you the meat of the series, helping you to understand any in-game book references, while also helping contextualise where the games stand relative to the books. Either way, I genuinely recommend waiting until you've finished all the books to read Season of Storms, despite the timeline.

The Witcher series (including extra stories)

The Witcher Boxed Set | The Last Wish, Sword of Destiny, Blood of Elves, Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of The Swallow, The Lady of the Lake, Season of Storms | Andrzej Sapkowski | $62.90 $48.20 on Amazon (save $20.70) Now this is a big box of Witchery goodness. Though slightly more expensive than the previous boxset, it includes every book in The Witcher series (save the soon to arrive Crossroads of Ravens).

Most importantly, it has the short story collections, The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which provide fairly vital context for the other novels. It also has the Season of Storms, so you can chow down on something else after completing the main series arc. If you're committed to reading the whole shebang, this is definitely the way to do it, and I salute you.

Bonus round: The Blacktongue Thief

Blacktongue Thief | Kindle edition | Christopher Buehlman | $18.99 $2.99 on Amazon (save $16.00) Wait a second, this isn't The Witcher! I know, I know, but as an enjoyer of dark fantasy, I just had to also highlight this discount here. The Blacktongue Thief is the best fantasy novel I've read this year, and with this huge discount on its Kindle edition, I can't recommend it enough.

Don't get me wrong, in some ways it is a little like The Witcher. Just like the Conjunction of the Spheres (the event that caused monsters to appear on the Continent), Blacktongue has an event called "The Knock", which allowed a race of evil interdimensional goblins to invade the world. The Blacktongue Thief is both very funny and quite dark, so will likely tickle your taste buds if you enjoy The Witcher.

The audible edition is also narrated by the author who, as a professional comedian, has some excellent delivery.