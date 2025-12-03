The RAM crisis is just getting started: Micron makes the 'difficult decision' to abandon the consumer memory business to focus on supplying AI data centers

News
By published

Micron's Crucial brand will no longer offer DDR for PC users starting in February 2026.

Crucial DDR5-5600 2x16GB memory modules
(Image credit: Future)

Citing a "surge in demand for memory and storage" driven by AI data centers, Micron announced on Wednesday that it's made the "difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve suply and support for [its] larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments."

In other words: sorry, PC gamers, but you're no longer worth selling RAM to. The server farm next door has way more cash to burn.

WD_Black SN7100 SSD
Best SSD for gaming 2025

1. Best overall:
WD_Black SN7100

2. Best budget:
Biwin Black Opal NV7400

3. Best PCIe 5.0:
WD_Black SN8100

4. Best budget PCIe 5.0:
Crucial P510

5. Best 4 TB:
TeamGroup MP44

6. Best 8 TB:
WD_Black SN850X

7. Best M.2 2230:
Lexar Play 2230

8. Best for PS5:
Silicon Power XS70


👉Check out our full SSD for gaming guide👈

TOPICS
Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.