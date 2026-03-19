The memory crisis certainly isn't ending soon, as Micron confirm 'demand significantly in excess of our available supply for the foreseeable future'
It is reportedly "working to address the unprecedented gap between supply and demand".
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Memory and storage company Micron has recently taken to its quarterly earnings report to share "stellar records in revenue, gross margin, earnings per share and free cash flow." However, supply remains a dark cloud propelling the memory crisis, and it is apparently struggling to keep up with demand.
Sanjay Merhotra, the CEO of Micron, recently spoke to investors, elaborating on issues with supply relative to demand. He said, "We are now seeing NAND demand significantly in excess of our available supply for the foreseeable future."
"In calendar 2026, a number of factors including DRAM and NAND supply constraints could cause PC and smartphone units to decline in the low double-digit percentage range.'Article continues below
He elaborated that Micron expects both DRAM and NAND supply to be constrained throughout 2026, and to remain "tight beyond calendar 2026". Adding to this, Merhotra said Micron is "working to address the unprecedented gap between supply and demand."
To counter that gap, Micron has acquired a semiconductor facility in Tongluo, Taiwan, which it expects to "support meaningful product shipments" by 2028. Micron also plans on beginning construction of a second cleanroom in that fab in 2027, and Micron's Idaho fab is expected to yield wafer output by the middle of 2027.
Micron makes it clear to investors that this is not the only place it plans on increasing its revenue going forward. It claims "other parts of the markets are important to us, such as PCs, smartphones, automotive, industrial, and we want to maintain that well-diversified mix for our end markets."
In the earnings call, Merhotra said that AI growth is continuing to increase the already high demand for memory, and "Customers are working in this tight supply environment to manage the mix of their products", but that "overall, we are very much working with customers across our end markets."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
In the short-term, Micron is reportedly doing what it can to get its memory into the hands of its customers, and mid to long-term, plans on increasing output of memory through investments. However, we are still years off from the supply actually meeting AI demand, assuming the bubble doesn't pop and demand fizzles.
1. Best DDR5 overall:
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
2. Best budget DDR5:
Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5-5200
3. Best high-capacity DDR5:
G.Skill Trident Z5 64 GB DDR5-6400 CL32
4. Best DDR4 overall:
TEAM XTREEM 16 GB DDR4-3600
5. Best budget DDR4:
G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB DDR4-3600
6. Best high-capacity DDR4:
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB DDR4-3200
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.