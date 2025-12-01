The official successor to one of the most dunked-on controllers in history, the Xbox 'Duke', is 40% off for the rest of Cyber Monday

Save 39% ($34.75) Hyperkin Duke Xbox Controller (White 20th Anniversay): was $89.99 now $55.24 at Amazon Hyperkin's officially licensed revival of the original Xbox Duke controller is on sale for a price that I'd actually pay for a gamepad I don't expect to be my mainstay. The Duke recreates the rotund profile and italicized buttons of the 2001 pad while adding modern conveniences like shoulder buttons.



Key specs: Wired USB | Precision triggers | 3.5mm jack

Few controllers have as infamous a reputation as the Duke, the Xbox's original controller that launched alongside the console in 2001. The meatloaf of a gamepad strained the grips of normal-sized hands across the globe, prompting Microsoft to replace it with the Controller S as the default pack-in less than a year later.

But the Duke's reputation as a unique, if not imperfect controller earned it a cultural reassessment 17 years later when original Duke designer Seamus Blackley, with Phil Spencer's blessing, teamed up with Hyperkin to make a Duke for the modern age. That's the Duke on sale today for $55 (39% off): A recreation with the original's classic shape that can function as a regular wired PC or Xbox controller in 2025.

The Hyperkin Duke is typically sold in black and translucent Xbox green, though the only color still in stock on Cyber Monday is white. That's fine by me, but I don't love the extra "Xbox 20th Anniversary" branding affixed to the right handle—not only did that anniversary come and go four years ago, but it's also ugly.

Still, it's a fair price that's by most accounts a good, reliable controller (provided you understand what you're getting into). The Hyperkin Duke has a few conveniences that help it fit into modern controller expectations, too—two new shoulder buttons mirror the same input as the classic black and white buttons, which are also there but moved to the upper right for comfort.

Perhaps the Duke was simply ahead of its time. Controllers have trended larger in the decades since the Duke's public shaming. The Xbox 360 controller was succeeded by the wider Xbox One pad, and Sony's PS2 and PS3 controllers look puny next to the DualShock 4 and DualSense.

But the Duke's other quirks, like its weird italicized buttons, convex sticks, and huge Xbox pendant plopped in the middle to take up all that empty space (the Hyperkin model replaces it with a screen that plays the OG Xbox startup animation), means it wouldn't be my daily driver. The Duke is more special moments, like Halo night with friends.

