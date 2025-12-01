From TMR sticks to budget picks, these are the nine best game controller deals in the Cyber Monday sales
No matter the budget, there's a good choice out there.
Okay, sure, you may be more accurate and efficient with a mouse and keyboard in snappy shooters, but there's just something to be said about putting your feet back, grabbing a controller, and playing from the comfort of the sofa. Besides, we all know real Yakuza play with a gamepad.
- We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here
Well, Cyber Monday (and Cyber week) offer the best chance for that controller you've been holding out for, so here are the nine best deals we can find.
The Collection
The Details
It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too.
Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g
Price check: Amazon $19.74
We've already raved about Hall Effect joysticks and how they spell the end for the dreaded stick drift. In this wireless gaming controller, they're a welcome feature, but this handful of gaming hardware packs a few quirky surprises too. For instance, the triggers also benefit from a Hall effect, but not only that, there are extra bumper buttons. They're billed as fully remappable 'Fast Bumpers,' though their inner corner placement may not sit well for those with tiny mitts.
Key specs: Hall effect sticks, triggers | 2.4G wireless | 19 h battery
It may be vulnerable to stick drift (and that's a big downside), but it's hard to deny the quality on show with Microsoft's Xbox controller. Textured grips, clicky buttons, a nice weight and feel: it's got everything you need, ergonomically speaking. In this sale, you can not only pick up the gorgeous Pulse Red variant for $50 but also a handful of others, like the Shock Blue and Deep Pink.
Key specs: Wireless | Asymmetric sticks
Price watch: Best Buy $49.99
Though a little on the narrower side, this well-balanced controller remains comfortable to play through long sessions. A 20-hour battery life, plus the option to game while you charge (even without using the included dock), ensures this gamepad won't leave you high and dry when you need it most.
Key specs: TMR sticks | Hall effect triggers | Swappable ABXY Buttons | Charging dock | 2.4 G wireless | 20h battery
Price check: Best Buy $69.99
Our current pick for the best PC controller right now, the GameSir G7 Pro is only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller but feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf. This is the lowest we've seen this controller at, and it was already reasonably priced at MSRP.
Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g
Ergonomic and responsive, this wired controller offers many of the same features as its wireless sibling but often goes for half the price. Be warned though that the colourful interchangeable faceplates are sold separately and tend to go for between $25-$30.
Key specs: Asymmetric thumbsticks | Hall effect thumbsticks | 260 g
We gave the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 92% in our review late last year, and stuck it straight in our best PC controller guide. It's since been replaced by the 8K polling version with TMR sticks—but the original is now on discount, and it's just as good as it ever was. With super-clicky mecha-tactile buttons, a gorgeous switchable trigger feel, and a smattering of reassuringly-high-end materials, it's still one of the best PC controllers money can buy—polling rate be damned.
Key specs: Wireless | Asymmetric sticks | Hall effect | Rear paddles
Price watch: Newegg $199.99
This wireless modular controller is one of the most customizable I've used. The included carry case comes with a touch pad, D pad, and a small screwdriver, which can remove the top plates and swap them out. It's also wireless and comes with Hall effect thumbsticks, so it won't get drift.
Key specs: Wireless and wired | modular | Symmetric
Price check: Amazon $180.59
The Razer Kitsune hits a frame-perfect combo of ultra-light, ultra-thin, ultra-stylish fighting gaming. It swaps out a joystick for an all-button layout which makes movement input faster and more consistent. A must-have for anyone looking to take their fighting game skills to the next level.
Key specs: Optical switches | PC & PS5 compatible | USB-C cable | SOCD cleaning | Swappable art top plate
