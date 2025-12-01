Okay, sure, you may be more accurate and efficient with a mouse and keyboard in snappy shooters, but there's just something to be said about putting your feet back, grabbing a controller, and playing from the comfort of the sofa. Besides, we all know real Yakuza play with a gamepad.

Well, Cyber Monday (and Cyber week) offer the best chance for that controller you've been holding out for, so here are the nine best deals we can find.

GameSir Nova Lite: $15.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too. Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g Price check: Amazon $19.74

Save $7.52 8BitDo Ultimate 2C: was $29.99 now $22.47 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We've already raved about Hall Effect joysticks and how they spell the end for the dreaded stick drift. In this wireless gaming controller, they're a welcome feature, but this handful of gaming hardware packs a few quirky surprises too. For instance, the triggers also benefit from a Hall effect, but not only that, there are extra bumper buttons. They're billed as fully remappable 'Fast Bumpers,' though their inner corner placement may not sit well for those with tiny mitts. Key specs: Hall effect sticks, triggers | 2.4G wireless | 19 h battery

Save $25 Xbox Wireless controller: was $64.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ It may be vulnerable to stick drift (and that's a big downside), but it's hard to deny the quality on show with Microsoft's Xbox controller. Textured grips, clicky buttons, a nice weight and feel: it's got everything you need, ergonomically speaking. In this sale, you can not only pick up the gorgeous Pulse Red variant for $50 but also a handful of others, like the Shock Blue and Deep Pink. Key specs: Wireless | Asymmetric sticks Price watch: Best Buy $49.99

Save $15.02 8BitDo Pro 3: was $69.99 now $54.97 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Though a little on the narrower side, this well-balanced controller remains comfortable to play through long sessions. A 20-hour battery life, plus the option to game while you charge (even without using the included dock), ensures this gamepad won't leave you high and dry when you need it most. Key specs: TMR sticks | Hall effect triggers | Swappable ABXY Buttons | Charging dock | 2.4 G wireless | 20h battery Price check: Best Buy $69.99

Save $20 GameSir G7 Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Our current pick for the best PC controller right now, the GameSir G7 Pro is only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller but feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf. This is the lowest we've seen this controller at, and it was already reasonably priced at MSRP. Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g

Save $30 Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BGF Reloaded: was $189.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This wireless modular controller is one of the most customizable I've used. The included carry case comes with a touch pad, D pad, and a small screwdriver, which can remove the top plates and swap them out. It's also wireless and comes with Hall effect thumbsticks, so it won't get drift. Key specs: Wireless and wired | modular | Symmetric Price check: Amazon $180.59