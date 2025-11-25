I really wanted to like the wireless version of the Scuf Valor Pro, but its significant price increase over its wired counterpart kept me at arm's length. Setting aside the fact that, yes, that is the optimal operating distance for most PC controllers, I was left feeling like you'd be better off saving your pennies for something else.

The wired version of the Scuf Valor Pro may well be that 'something else'. It's our top pick for the best wired PC controller for many good reasons, not least of all its very reasonable price point. Black Friday sales only sweeten the deal, dropping the price to only $93 from Amazon.

So, why swerve wireless functionality for the best wired PC controller instead? Well, for one thing, you never have to worry about a dwindling battery life or charging your device again. For another, you can't get much lower latency than a wired controller connection, either. But more specifically, with the Scuf Valor Pro, you're also getting Xbox-style asymmetric Hall effect thumbsticks and a controller body that feels robustly built besides.

(Image credit: Future)

At 260 g, there's a definite heft to the Scuf Valor Pro. However, alongside this PC controller's ergonomic design, it feels well-balanced and comfortable through long play sessions. I especially like the mega-textured palm grips on the underside of the gamepad, ensuring it won't slip from my sweaty grip during a nerve-wracking round of Arc Raiders.

Don't ask me how I know this, but the Scuf Valor Pro can certainly take a tumble. Granted, it's a bit scary when the magnetic faceplate pops off, but there's really no need to worry. Plus, the faceplates are easy to remove and replace, opening up a world of customisation options too.

Besides interchangeable (and very much sold separately) faceplates, you can also swap out the thumbsticks. The headliner here is the long, long thumbstick, which apparently allows you to make even more precise movements with the Hall effect thumbsticks.

(Image credit: Future)

Jacob explains it best in his Scuf Valor Pro review, writing, "The idea here is that the longer the stick is, the further away the archimedean point and the more distance your thumb has to travel to make the same amount of in-game movement. This should make it easier to be more accurate—a bit like low sensitivity gaming with a mouse and mousepad."

It wasn't a winner for me, but Jacob found himself digging it. He said, "It could all be placebo, but the headshots did feel easier to line up. It's a little less comfortable to use than a regular stick because your thumb has to move more and stay a little more raised than usual, and I imagine it might not be suitable for very long sessions, but I found that slight cost to be worth the benefit to my aim."