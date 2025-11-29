The 3D printer we use at home every day and love is 20% off for Black Friday, and now we print more gifts than we buy
The Bambu Labs A1 Mini is the best entry-level 3D printer out there.
We use this printer every day to make gifts, cosplay props, containers, hooks, pooper scoopers, and pretty much anything else that can be made with plastic. We love it. It's simple to set up, works immediately, and doesn't produce nearly as many errors as our Ender printer. (Filament is not included.)
Key specs: 180x180x180mm print size | Auto calibration | Camera | Wireless file transfer | SD card included
Price check: Amazon $199.99
Two years ago, I bought my partner a 3D printer for her birthday. As a lifelong artist and crafter, she took to the hobby immediately and began printing helpful household items and even learned basic 3D modeling to design her own stuff. Then one day, she sat me down and delivered some news: The 3D printer I'd bought was sorta junky. It broke down a lot, was hard to calibrate, and didn't deliver consistent prints.
So she looked into the other entry-level printers out there, did the user review research I did not, and decided to jump on a deal for the Bambu Labs A1 Mini. A year and a half later, she's using it every day and adores it.
Now the Bambu A1 Mini is even cheaper than it was then: Discounted from $249.99 to $199.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Bambu's website for Black Friday.
Though I've rarely operated our A1 Mini myself, I can tell you from living with someone using it every day that it's a reliable workhorse that doesn't require much maintenance. It's quick to set up, calibrates before every print, and has only gotten jammed once (it cleaned easy). It comes with an SD card that you can transfer model files to from a PC, or you can send it projects to print wirelessly using an app.
That app also lets you tune in through the printer's on-board webcam to remotely monitor prints. The whole machine can be remote-activated, actually—it has become a regular occurrence to be sitting at my desk during work and suddenly hear the A1 Mini spring to life as my partner operates it from her phone.
The only potential downside of the A1 Mini is the "mini" part. The print bed is somewhat small, supporting a maximum print size of 180x180x180mm. That's been plenty large for our use cases (we recently printed several full-sized Pipboys for cosplays), but if your plans are bigger, consider the larger A1 or P1S printers Bambu also makes.
