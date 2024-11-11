Arcane creators admit the show was never meant to run for 5 seasons, it was a joke that got out of hand: 'Nothing but tomfoolery on our part'

The second and final season of Arcane, the wildly popular animated League of Legends spinoff, recently launched on Netflix—and straight into rumours and scuttlebutt that, in fact, the show was once intended to have five seasons. The show's creators have now explained that, while this isn't the case, the idea came out of an in-joke that some took too seriously.

The rumour began with a Variety report last week on Riot's wider entertainment aims, which claimed that Arcane "initially budgeted for a five-season arc." This has now been addressed by co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee, speaking to TechRadar , who say it was a misinterpreted joke made by former Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent years ago.

Linke says Arcane's story, focusing on Vi and Jinx, was conceived of as two seasons as soon as the pilot got the thumbs up. "When we started building out the story after the pilot, that's when we were like 'Okay, it's going to be two seasons,'" said Linke. "It was never the plan for it to last five seasons."

But the notion it ever would last that long comes from a wind-up. "What happened was I think we had the pilot or a few episodes, but we still hadn't had the green light for a full season," said Linke. "At the time, Nicolo thought it would be really funny to pull me into a room and say 'Hey, I know you haven't had the green light yet, and I decided I'm not going to give it to you'. I sat there, looking pretty upset, before he added 'Because I'm giving you the go-ahead for five seasons!'"

Linke says they had a laugh about it, even if he was a little discombobulated. "[The five season rumour is] almost the opposite of what people have interpreted it to be," adds Yee. "Making an animated series, it has such a long development pipeline that it was a lot for us to ask [Riot] to trust us with one season. But we also said 'If you want there to be another season soon after that, we need to start working on it while we're finishing the first one'. So, that five-season joke was their way of saying 'Hey, we want to give you a lot of runway with this.'"

"Long story short," said Linke, "five seasons was nothing but tomfoolery on our part."

Linke also helpfully muddies the waters ever-so-slightly: "Yeah, then we said 'okay, it's going to be two, and then we'll grow from there.'" Erm… so there might be more to come? Yee says "I think we imagined ways that it could go beyond that, but one more season was the milestone we always wanted to hit." Hmmm.

