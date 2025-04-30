Our favourite budget direct drive racing wheel bundle is down to $440 right now, making it an even better deal for sim racing hijinks

Moza R5 Racing bundle | Direct drive | Racing wheel and pedal set | $439.99 at Best Buy

The Moza R5 Racing bundle is our pick for the best budget direct drive racing wheel for a good reason. We were a bit perturbed that Moza put up the price right after we reviewed it, but now it's down to $440, it's once again a simply stunning direct drive wheel and pedal combo for far cheaper than the rest. Just make sure to buy the extra $29 Performance Kit (essentially a load-cell mechanism for the brake) to really get the most out of it.



The most intuitive and natural force feedback for driving wheels is direct drive, and though you used to have to pay quite a bit for the pleasure, Moza's R5 Racing bundle is proof you don't have to break the bank to buy a fantastic entry-level system.

For just $440 at Best Buy right now, you get the Moza R5 Racing wheel and pedal set in a bundle, alongside the direct drive wheel base. It's simply the cheapest way to get a solid direct drive wheel right now. Effectively, a direct drive system mounts the wheel directly to the motor that generates feedback, which gives a realistic and powerful response as you rocket around the track.

As we said in our Moza R5 bundle review, "The Moza R5 is so much fun I lost entire weekends to it, and as of writing this review, after spending well over a month with the setup, I still am."

Clamps attach the wheel to a desk (or you can screw it directly into a sim rig), which is a good system but a tad clunky, as you may need to use your own bolts depending on what frame you attach it to. However, once you do, the R5 bundle gives a lot of power.

The wheelbase can deliver 5 Nm of torque via the included wheel rim, which can cause a real eruption of power when your game needs it. From a small bump in the road to a full-on crash (though let's hope you're better at driving than I am), this is a great way to enhance the immersion of sim racing games like Assetto Corsa.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

You might not be able to tell how budget this bundle is if you weren't told, as the wheel has excellent stitching, solid buttons and satisfyingly clicky shifters. The pedals, too, are of great quality, being solid enough to withstand hours of play without a scratch.

The biggest complaint we've had since the release of the Moza R5 Bundle is that Moza put up the price of the entire package shortly after our review, making it a slightly less good deal than we otherwise thought. However, this bundle deal is now $20 cheaper than the original review price, making the whole package even easier to recommend.

The only thing you'll need to get after picking up this bundle (other than maybe a chair to sit on or a game to play it with) is the $29 Performance Kit. It provides a load cell to add to the brake pedal, making it feel much like an actual brake pedal does with natural resistance. The fact that this isn't in the bundle implies it's optional, but we reckon it's a near-necessary accessory.

If you've been looking for an upgrade to your gaming sim rig, or haven't committed the time and resources to building one, the Moza R5 Racing bundle is a great choice at this price point, and one of our Andy's favourite wheel bundles out there right now.