Logitech has announced an affordable 8 Nm direct drive racing wheel setup with full TrueForce support, along with some fancy trick pedals I want to try for myself

We've long been fans of Logitech's sim racing lineup, given that you can get in on the ground floor with something affordable, like the gear-driven Logitech G923, or go all the way up to the very expensive (and very brilliant) Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and G Pro Pedal set. Up until now, however, there's been a big gaping hole in the middle of the range—which looks to be filled by the newly-announced direct drive RS50 wheelbase and RS Pedals set.

Unlike the 11 Nm G Pro, the RS50 tops out at 8 Nm of torque, a figure that Logitech says was arrived at based on data from their other sim racing products. An 8 Nm maximum is said to be the sweet spot when it comes to the balance between power and driveability, and as someone that's raced with quite a few different direct drive setups at this point, I'd have a tendency to agree.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Logitech) (Image credit: Logitech)

The wheelbase itself will be available as a standalone unit starting at $350/€300, and comes with full TrueForce support, which uses game data in combination with audio to approximate some of the details that other direct drive wheels can miss, like engine rumble and precise kerb simulation. Our Jacob was very impressed with the TrueForce experience provided by the G Pro, so using the same system in a more affordable direct drive option strikes as a good idea.

However, beyond the base unit itself, you'll still need a wheel and a set of pedals to get yourself started from scratch. The RS50 base will support pre-existing RS Wheel Hub systems and RS wheels, or you can buy the base and a wheel/hub combination together as the Logitech G RS50 System for $700, available in either Xbox or PlayStation versions. Both will support PC, though, so take you'll be able to take your pick if you're playing on God's chosen gaming device.

As for the foot controls, it'd be worth taking a look at Logitech's other major announcement, the Logitech G RS Pedals. These steel-constructed units look plenty robust, and feature a Hall effect acceleration pedal sensor and a load-cell braking mechanism as standard. Top points to Logitech here, as it's still a major bugbear of mine when pedal sets don't include a load-cell brake by default.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Logitech) (Image credit: Logitech)

There's another clever feature here I'm a big fan of, on sheer design principle alone. The rear of the pedals can be extended backwards to prevent them from tipping over on an unsecured surface, but the tips of the extensions can also be tilted upwards in order to make little feet, which can then be pushed against a rear wall.

Sim racing on a desk-based setup is always a bit of a faff when it comes to securing the pedals for heavy braking, so helping them press against the wall behind your desk seems like a nifty solution. They're well-priced, too at $160/$150 for the basic set. You'll pay an extra $45 for a clutch pedal, though, although most sim racers I see these days stick to paddle shifters. Still, I'd say that's a very reasonable sum for the addition.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, this all looks rather promising. Logitech has a knack for designing good sim racing gear, and the fact that all of this new kit seems very modular means it's quickly building out a direct drive-based ecosystem that might make the likes of Fanatec and Moza sit up and take notice.

In my experience, all sim racers really want out of a direct drive setup is accurate feedback, robust components, and a straightforward racing experience—so if Logitech can do all that for a reasonable sum, I think it might have another success story on its hands.