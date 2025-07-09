It's time to give up trying to book a driving test and embrace your sim skills with these Prime Day racing wheel deals

It's 6AM on a Monday, you're poised and ready for new driving test dates to be released. At long last you've made your way through the queue when all of a sudden a red warning pops up. No tests found on this date. As tempting as it is to throw in the towel, there is a hack you can use to get your driving practise in without needing an actual car. That's thanks to racing wheels, and Prime Day is home to a load of racing wheel deals far less elusive than actual driving lessons.

You can closely replicate the feeling of four wheels and the open road from the comfort of anywhere in your house thanks to these wheels. But, this bit of kit can set you back a pretty penny, especially if you fancy the whole pedal pushing experience. With Prime Day now well underway though, we're seeing some fantastic deals on some of our favourite racing wheels.

Whether you're facing the bloodbath of booking a driving test, or you're sat on your pedestal holding your full license and feeling incredibly relieved that you learnt to drive the second you could, these racing wheels will help you bring the thrill (and partial terror) of driving home. Though, I wouldn't recommend implementing everything you learn in high speed racing simulators to your daily commute. We aren't liable for any speeding tickets you might get.

Amazon Prime Day Racing Wheel deals

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals | $329.99 $229.99 on Amazon It's a more expensive piece of kit for your setup, but hey, you were probably going to hand that money to a driving instructor anyway! This racing wheel gives you premium control over all the vehicles in your favourite racing games, and its pressure sensitive pedals are customisable to suit your needs and incredibly accurate to driving a real car. If you're committed to getting into driving simulation, this is a great wheel to add to your setup. It's compatible with PlayStation too, should you want to lose your tether to your PC (traitor).



Price check: Best Buy $229.99 | Walmart: $229.99

Thrustmaster T128 Racing Wheel | $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy If you're still looking to save a bit more money, then our top pick for best budget racing wheel reigns supreme when it comes to recommendations. You'll save $50 courtesy of this Best Buy deal, and while it's not a top-of-the-range premium product, you're still getting a foot in the door (or, the car) when it comes to at-home racing setups. Despite its lower price, you're still getting great feedback from the wheel while you skirt your way around whichever track, alongside incredibly responsive paddle shifters.

Price check: Amazon $279.99 | Walmart: $157.99

Regardless of what product you pick, whether you're ready to splash some cash or you're just dipping a toe into the waters of a racing simulator, having something like this in your gaming setup does make games like Forza a lot more immersive. The force feedback you'll get from a good steering wheel can truly make a huge difference; actually being able to feel when your rear wheels are losing grip just through a peripheral like this really is something.

It's definitely a lavish peripheral, since a controller will do just fine for most games. But it's well worth the investment if you're serious about your virtual driving. Or, at the very least it will teach you how to get a real life car to move. To an extent.