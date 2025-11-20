I've written articles about the Crucial P510 a few times this year, calling out when this PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD is heavily discounted. Good news, that time has come again, and early on in the Black Friday PC gaming sales.

The Crucial P510 with 1 TB of free space is available for $90 over at Amazon or Best Buy. Pick your poison. Or you can splash out on a higher capacity 2 TB model for $140 at either Amazon or Best Buy.

Generally, PCIe 5.0 SSDs are faster than the PCIe 4.0 cohort, on account of the increased bandwidth available over a PCIe 5.0 connection on a motherboard. However, for a long time now, they've cost a pretty penny. Much more than PCIe 4.0 SSDs that have enjoyed a long life and gradually decreasing price tags.

The P510 puts an end to that price premium. At $90, it's the same price as the Sandisk WD_Black SN7100, our pick for the best PCIe 4.0 SSD.

In our Crucial P510 review, our SSD reviewer Zak noted its excellent value-for-money at MSRP. He notes the Gen 5 speeds are a little sluggish compared to the best SSDs right now, but it manages temps well and still sticks it to first-gen PCIe 5.0 drives that cost a whole lot more. This latest round of deals makes it that much more tempting.

We did see this drive drop to just $80 for 1 TB over Prime Day. So this isn't the best deal eva on this speedy lil' drive. It's still pretty darn good, however, as one could spend as much as $150 on the fastest PCIe 5.0 drive around—and also our favorite—the Sandisk WD_Black SN8100.

In our testing, the Crucial P510 delivers close to the rated 11,000 MB/s in sequential reads. That decreases to around 9,300 MB/s for writes. Random speeds are pretty good, too, as it again sticks it to older PCIe 5.0 drives and lands more or less on an equal footing with similar, if not more expensive, drives. It can't hold a candle to the SN8100, but nothing can.

It's pretty flexible, too, as it's a single-sided drive and doesn't require lots of cooling.

You can also pick up the P510 adorned with heatsink. Unless your motherboard is missing one, or you're loading it into the PS5, I'd save the cash on the heatsink-free option instead.

The Black Friday SSD sales are only just beginning, but they've started with a bang this year. Amazon, Newegg and Best Buy have put their seasonal deals live already, and we're jotting down all the best ones in our Black Friday SSD deals page.