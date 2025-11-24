Folks, I really don't mean to cause alarm but I am looking towards next year and fretfully readjusting my collar. If you're not already aware, we're likely to see memory shortages in 2026 and prices are already on the up as a result. There's a chance DRAM and NAND prices could be impacted by this in the future, though most recently SSD pricing has been fairly steady—I may well be franticly readjusting my collar over nothing.

Still, this Black Friday may well be the best time to grab a deal if you're already thinking of upgrading your SSD. Just for a start, our top pick for the best budget SSD is still hovering around an exceedingly reasonable price point. The Biwin Black Opal NV7400 has more than earned its budget crown, and at $70 for 1 TB of space from Amazon, you can be sure you'll get your money's worth. Just don't forget to tick the box that says 'Apply $25 coupon' on the product page to get the full discount.

Though not the absolute cheapest 1 TB SSD you can pick up in the Black Friday sales, you don't want to skimp too much on any kind of storage media that's going to house your most precious files. Besides, at $70, Biwin still offers strong sequential performance while also maintaining practically chilly SSD temps. That's not just a win-win, that's a Bi-win—c'mon, you knew it was coming!

Alright, done groaning? If you're looking for a drawback, it's this: the truth is, the Black Opal NV7400 doesn't have the greatest random 4K performance, meaning it's not the fastest game drive on the block. That's not to say any games you keep on this drive will load at a snail's pace, though.

According to Zak's Biwin Black Opal NV7400 review, this SSD still rocks a read speed of 7,370 MB/s and a write speed of 6,336 MB/s—which is slightly slower than what's advertised but by no means sluggish. Still, with only 1 TB of space to play with, the Black Opal isn't likely to become most folk's main game drive.

Sure, you could load up your OS and still have room for a few of your most played games on the Black Opal. However, those of us with truly terrifying Steam back logs may be better suited looking elsewhere; currently, it's a little tricky to find greater capacity versions of this particular SSD.

For those still intrigued by this 1 TB SSD costing $70, you can rest assured this drive won't pack it in at the slightest provocation, thanks to its 2,000 TBW endurance rating. Furthermore, a 5-year warranty takes the edge off of any storage media mishap catastrophising. Now that's what I call a Bi-win…okay, I'll see myself out.