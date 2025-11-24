Incredibly, the best budget gaming SSD is now only $70 for 1 TB this Black Friday

Not quite enough room for all of your backlog, but it's a start.

The Biwin Black Opal NV7400 SSD floats in the funky Black Friday deal void.
Biwin Black Opal NV7400 | 1 TB
Biwin Black Opal NV7400 | 1 TB: was $94.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Okay, so our tests demonstrate it's slightly slower than the advertised speeds, but the actual sequential performance still isn't bad. Couple that with a very reasonable price point, plus its practically frosty temps, and you might well be looking at your next upgrade. Tick 'Apply $25 coupon' on product page to receive full discount.

Key specs: 7,400 MB/s read speed | 6,500 MB/s write speed | PCIe 4.0

Folks, I really don't mean to cause alarm but I am looking towards next year and fretfully readjusting my collar. If you're not already aware, we're likely to see memory shortages in 2026 and prices are already on the up as a result. There's a chance DRAM and NAND prices could be impacted by this in the future, though most recently SSD pricing has been fairly steady—I may well be franticly readjusting my collar over nothing.

Though not the absolute cheapest 1 TB SSD you can pick up in the Black Friday sales, you don't want to skimp too much on any kind of storage media that's going to house your most precious files. Besides, at $70, Biwin still offers strong sequential performance while also maintaining practically chilly SSD temps. That's not just a win-win, that's a Bi-win—c'mon, you knew it was coming!

The Biwin Black Opal NV7400 SSD out of its packaging and installed in a PC.

(Image credit: Future)

Alright, done groaning? If you're looking for a drawback, it's this: the truth is, the Black Opal NV7400 doesn't have the greatest random 4K performance, meaning it's not the fastest game drive on the block. That's not to say any games you keep on this drive will load at a snail's pace, though.

According to Zak's Biwin Black Opal NV7400 review, this SSD still rocks a read speed of 7,370 MB/s and a write speed of 6,336 MB/s—which is slightly slower than what's advertised but by no means sluggish. Still, with only 1 TB of space to play with, the Black Opal isn't likely to become most folk's main game drive.

Sure, you could load up your OS and still have room for a few of your most played games on the Black Opal. However, those of us with truly terrifying Steam back logs may be better suited looking elsewhere; currently, it's a little tricky to find greater capacity versions of this particular SSD.

For those still intrigued by this 1 TB SSD costing $70, you can rest assured this drive won't pack it in at the slightest provocation, thanks to its 2,000 TBW endurance rating. Furthermore, a 5-year warranty takes the edge off of any storage media mishap catastrophising. Now that's what I call a Bi-win…okay, I'll see myself out.

