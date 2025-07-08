I wish I'd snagged this Seagate Ultra Compact SSD at its cheapest Prime Day price before splurging my cash on non-smol storage
Get masses of memory in a teensy package with this Prime Day SSD deal.
Seagate Ultra Compact Portable SSD | 1TB | 2.78 inches | 1,000 MB/s | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)
Compatible with Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Android devices, the Seagate Ultra Compact Portable SSD is an extremely small yet hefty storage solution—perfect for those who need a lot of memory in a convenient to carry package. Despite its tiny stature, the Seagate Ultra Compact also runs very cool and offers respectable transfer speed at 1,000MB/s.
I messed up, dear reader. Just the other month I was searching for a cost-effective way to safely store old pictures, gaming videos, and other nostalgic junk I can peruse in distant years and get misty-eyed over. I opted for a Kingston IronKey in the end, being a security conscious boy, and wanting something I could easily store or carry around. How I wish I'd waited for this Seagate Ultra Compact Prime Day SSD deal instead.
Weighing in at 24 grams (with dimensions of 70 x 20 x 12.5 mm), yet offering a hefty 1TB storage, I'm not sure I can imagine a more convenient way to store and carry a whole heap of memory-heavy stuff. And the best news? At its current price point of $79.99 at Amazon, it's the cheapest we've ever seen this particular SSD—definitely one of the best Prime Day SSDs if you're on the lookout for portable storage.
In our Seagate Ultra Compact review, Ian called the model an "easy recommendation" as "an amiable companion to a portable PC, and something that you can sling in a bag without having to check that you’ve got all the bits."
As an SSD small enough to hang on a keyring (not that I'd recommend that considering how I treat my keys), or store snugly just about anywhere, you'd be pressed to find a cheap Prime Day SSD that fulfils the role quite so well. With 1,000 MB/s transfer speed (which Ian also verified thoroughly in the review), it's no slouch when it comes to performance either.
For my part, I just think it's a real nifty little product—a whole lot of storage in a tiny package, and considering its wide compatibility, one of those handy gadgets that it's great to have around if you're a degenerate multi-platform gamer like myself. Alas, my storage needs are already catered for... but perhaps next year, huh?
