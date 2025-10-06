For $0.04 a GB, this 4 TB SSD means you can install a massive chunk of your Steam library for a whole lot less than you'd expect

Save $47 Silicon Power US75 | 4 TB: was $239.99 now $192.99 at Newegg This is a massive amount of NVMe storage for the cash, working out at a mere four cents per GB. The US75 might not technically have the fastest read and write speeds of all the Gen 4 drives on the market, but it's absolutely no slouch either, and would make a seriously brilliant games storage drive. Or anything else, for that matter. Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write

We all need more storage, right? Game installs are massive these days, and I can't be the only one eyeing up my SSD drive on the regular to check I haven't clogged it up with all sorts of games I'll likely never play again.

Well, if you pick up the 4 TB Silicon Power US75 for $193 at Newegg right now, I'd say most of your worries are over. Oh sure, it's possible to fill a 4 TB drive with various amounts of accumulated digital detritus, of course. But I'd wager you could install a large chunk of your Steam library on this slim, heatsink-less customer without filling it to capacity.

It's not the fastest Gen 4 drive on the market, with 7,000 MB/s reads and 6,500 MB/s writes, but to be quite honest, it's really not that far off. Certainly, you're not going to notice the difference between this and a faster Gen 4 unit when it comes to loading your games. What you will notice, however, is how relatively small a dent it puts in your bank balance, given the storage you end up receiving.

It works out to $0.04 a gigabyte, which is seriously impressive value. I've been eyeing up 4 TB SSDs myself for my home rig, but unfortunately the UK deals on the really capacious models aren't quite as good at the moment.

Instead, I'll have to live vicariously through my US friends, as per usual. There you'll be, merrily clicking the install button on a whim—while I'm eating my beans on toast with a cup of milky tea, wondering where I went wrong in life.

Anyway, I digress. It's got capacity for days, its slim enough to fit in a laptop or PlayStation 5 without incident, and it comes with a five-year limited warranty (based on the TBW, which maxes out at 2400 TB) for a good dose of peace of mind. Job done, I reckon. Go in peace.