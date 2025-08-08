At less than six cents per gigabyte, this budget SSD makes me sorely tempted to jump back into Baldur's Gate 3 and dip a toe into its thriving modding scene

Biwin Black Opal NV7400 SSD | 2 TB | 7,400 MB/s read speed | 6,500 MB/s write speed | PCIe 4.0 | $119.99 $112.99 at Amazon (save $7)

Okay, so our tests demonstrate it's slightly slower than those advertised speeds, but the actual sequential performance still isn't bad. Couple that with a very reasonable price point and its practically frosty temps, and you might well be looking at your next upgrade.

For various reasons, I've taken an extended break from Baldur's Gate 3—what can I say? Astarion and I needed some time apart. But the two-year release anniversary (approaching five for early access) has tempted me to return to those city streets I know perhaps a little too well. Unfortunately, my SSD, currently housing thousands of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 screenshots, is looking at me pleadingly.

Too long have I resisted the siren song of many a delectable mod, and my SSD knows that if I return to Baldur's Gate 3, it's going to be an all-or-nothing affair. What my rig requires is a storage space upgrade, and in my hour of need, I've stumbled across a cracking deal that offers up a mighty 2 TB of storage for only $113 at Amazon.

At that price, the Biwin Black Opal NV7400 SSD is clearly eyeing up the best budget SSD crown. Boasting strong sequential performance while remaining cool as a cucumber, let's just say I wouldn't want to leave this SSD alone with the coveted encrusted headgear.

Overextended metaphors aside, our Zak was impressed by this SSD's performance. In his Biwin Black Opal NV7400 review, Zak writes the SSD doesn't quite hit the mark on its advertised 7,400 MB/s read and 6,500 MB/s write speeds. However, the Crystal Disk Mark report does somewhat acquit this SSD, with the 4.0 drive turning in a 7,370 MB/s read and 6,336 MB/s write speed. That's a solid enough sequential performance, but that's not the aspect of this drive's performance that Zak really wanted to shout about.

Zak writes, "Even with a slightly higher ambient, the NV7400 beat [my other favourite budget drive, the Crucial P310] to the punch, with a max temp recording of just 48 degrees Celsius. That's radically low. Combine that with that chonky endurance rating and its single-sided design, and if you're looking for a good practical SSD for something like a PS5, then it's a seriously tempting offer."

I mean, couple that with the fact Baldur's Gate 3 supports cross-saves via your Larian account and the fact PS5 now enjoys some support for mods too, that's a dangerously tempting prospect. But this is PC Gamer, and if my favourite haughty elf wants to ascend to stick it to his evil vampire Dad, then he's gonna have to do it on the stage of PC.

Anyway! As Zak writes, "If you're looking for the best value, longest-lasting SSD right now and don't mind the average performance, then it has no equal." In conclusion, the NV7400 may not pull ahead strictly based on its sequential performance, but its ability to remain cool under pressure while also offering such an enticing price point sees it with a clear view of the 'best budget SSD' crown.