The official mod support of Baldur's Gate 3 is a heaving success with over 265 million downloads, 250,000 of which are Withers Big Naturals
Must thine eyes wander perilously often to mine chest?
I think we can officially call the mod support provided for Baldur's Gate 3 a success. Not just because they're really dang convenient, but because, per a recent blog post, over 265 million downloads have occurred via Larian's mod.io page.
"Since the introduction of mod support in September 2024, you’ve uploaded over 8,500 mods to mod.io and hit 265 MILLION mod downloads!" the announcement cheers, before immediately crushing me with the burden of eldritch knowledge.
Over 250,000 of that number have exclusively been the Withers Big Naturals. At the time of writing, the exact number is actually 256,690, with just over 1,000 players slapping humungous tatas on a mummy today alone. That's just shy of 0.1% (0.094339622%) of all downloads being necrotic milkers.
The mod (which gives Withers titted boobs, huge ones) is a riff on the Gandalf Big Naturals meme, a gag that originated from Tumblr wherein user gay-pippin' was asked to "Post gandalf big naturals". Replying with a trio of breasted Wizards, gay-pippin responded: "what else do you command of me" I can only imagine with the air of a very, very tired genie.
The original image is credited to Becca Teeth, who forged Gandalf Big Naturals after recovering from top surgery. In an interview with autostraddle, they said: "It’s always satisfying to make a thing and see people connect with it, even when it’s an image of Gandalf with a huge rack."
And thus, the legacy lives on in Withers. There's an added layer of hilarity to this whole situation, given Withers is (spoilers incoming, avert thine gaze) Jergal, the former god of death, a fact he's keen to remind you of if you ruin your party. Should all psychopomps come armed with a pair of honkers? Philosophers have been debating this question for centuries.
As my fellow writer Andrea Shearon noted earlier this week, this success has given Larian cause to upgrade its modding tools, "expanding the official toolkit to give you even more freedom". Soon, you will have new and powerful ways to equip Withers—and any character—with twin spheres of annihilation. But beware, many-a-wizard hath pondered their orbs overlong. Happened to my buddy Gale once.
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
