Windows 11 insiders can now share Bluetooth LE audio over two pairs of headphones, so now you and your bestie can both sob over K-Pop Demon Hunters on the plane

News
This is what it sounds like.

Microsoft Windows 11
I'm far from the biggest Microsoft fan, but Windows 11 Insiders have been enjoying an early look at some features that I'm decidedly envious of—and I'm definitely not talking about the introduction of Ask Copilot in the taskbar.

No, I personally don't care much for any of that AI nonsense. In Preview Build 26220.7051, the real headliner for me is Shared Audio, a new feature that allows for two folks to watch the same movie or listen to the same playlist via two separate Bluetooth devices. It's the little things.

