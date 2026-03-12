Microsoft is paving more PC roads to Project Helix, releasing a Windows 11 Xbox Mode in April for laptops and desktops

This should make navigating Windows on controller easier.

CHIBA, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 26: The Xbox logo is seen during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 at Makuhari Messe on September 26, 2024 in Chiba, Japan. The gaming exhibition is one of the world&#039;s largest and will be held through September 29th. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tomohiro Ohsumi)

Perhaps setting the groundwork for the future launch of Microsoft's Project Helix, Windows users will be getting access to a dedicated Xbox mode this April. This will work on laptops, desktops, and tablets, according to Microsoft.

As announced via the Windows Blog, "Xbox mode delivers a controller-optimized experience to your Windows 11 device, letting players browse their library, launch games, use Game Bar and switch between apps."

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PC

(Image credit: Future)

I don't know if I see the value of an Xbox mode on my desktop, but that might be because I'm 80% mouse and keyboard at this point. The Windows UI is, admittedly, still pretty hard to navigate on a controller without a touchpad. Steam does have Big Picture mode, but then accessing the Epic Games Store or Xbox app is a bit troublesome, traditionally.

However, arguably the biggest application for an Xbox mode is in whatever console Microsoft decides to put out next. Early reports suggest it's a tad more PC-like than previous Xbox devices, and it may even come with built-in Windows support.

In this realm, where the Xbox 720 / Series Y / Two is more of a competitor to the Steam Machine than the Sony PlayStation 6, a wrapper that makes it feel more bespoke than a traditional rig feels like an attractive offer.

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

