Perhaps setting the groundwork for the future launch of Microsoft's Project Helix, Windows users will be getting access to a dedicated Xbox mode this April. This will work on laptops, desktops, and tablets, according to Microsoft.

As announced via the Windows Blog, "Xbox mode delivers a controller-optimized experience to your Windows 11 device, letting players browse their library, launch games, use Game Bar and switch between apps."

The Xbox mode will be a full-screen "dedicated gaming experience", but it's not clear exactly how that will happen in the full launch, be it via a downloaded extra app or through Xbox's Game Bar function. It's also not clear yet if the April launch will be a worldwide rollout or just to Microsoft insiders.

Previously titled 'Xbox full screen experience', we did get to try an early version of the new Xbox mode in the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. At the time, we said it "does make a big difference to the overall experience", praising its stripped back interface, easy-to-navigate tabs and the fact it boots quicker and with little fuss. Though early days, it's a promising wrap on a handheld, which is a bit of a shame as handhelds aren't namedropped in the Windows blog.

One can assume that any Windows 11 gaming handheld will be able to run the Xbox mode, but whether it will have specific optimisations for handhelds other than the ROG Xbox Ally remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Future)

I don't know if I see the value of an Xbox mode on my desktop, but that might be because I'm 80% mouse and keyboard at this point. The Windows UI is, admittedly, still pretty hard to navigate on a controller without a touchpad. Steam does have Big Picture mode, but then accessing the Epic Games Store or Xbox app is a bit troublesome, traditionally.

However, arguably the biggest application for an Xbox mode is in whatever console Microsoft decides to put out next. Early reports suggest it's a tad more PC-like than previous Xbox devices, and it may even come with built-in Windows support.

In this realm, where the Xbox 720 / Series Y / Two is more of a competitor to the Steam Machine than the Sony PlayStation 6, a wrapper that makes it feel more bespoke than a traditional rig feels like an attractive offer.